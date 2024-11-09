Lawmaker urges government to regulate UK psychotherapists and counselors | Counseling and Treatment





MPs with experience in mental health have called on the Government to introduce legal regulation of all psychotherapists and counsellors, warning that the current system puts people at risk.

Unlike most other healthcare roles, psychotherapists and counselors are neither protected positions nor legally regulated professions in the UK. The only protected titles are art therapist, art psychotherapist, drama therapist, and music therapist. This means that anyone can establish themselves as a therapist without qualifications and continue to practice as a therapist even after committing an offence.

MPs with personal experience of mental health told the Guardian that appropriate regulation was more important than ever as demand for mental health support increased.

Labor MP Chris Webb said he supported statutory restrictions as a result of his experience as a former director of a mental health charity and supporting the breakdown of families.

I've had individuals come to our charity and come into my social care bag and go to organizations across our town and people who say they can provide that kind of mental health support but are not regulated. It's worse, he said.

Sometimes this can be predatory, but most of the time the problem is that people want to help but are not trained to do so. He added that legal regulations are essential to protect vulnerable people.

Mr Webb said in his Blackpool South constituency there were problems with doctors informally referring patients to the charity because waiting lists were so long. Patients then learned that the support they would receive was not up to scratch and could not solve the problems they were experiencing. At Counseling in the Community, the charity of which he was a trustee, people thought they were an extension of the NHS.

Webb will be the executive officer of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Mental Health when it is reconstituted, and said legal regulation of psychotherapists and counselors would be one of its first items of business.

Rachael Maskell, former co-chair of the APPG on Mental Health, laid the groundwork for this by writing to the Secretary of State, who has not yet responded.

Labor MP Nadia Whittome, who has revealed her experience with post-traumatic stress disorder, has called for the government to legislate to regulate all psychotherapists.

Anyone who has undergone psychotherapy will know how impactful it can be on the process, she said. Recent lawsuits and complaints demonstrate the risks, he added.

Although most people will have a positive experience, the fact that the profession is not subject to legal regulation leaves people vulnerable to negligence, misconduct and abuse, she said.

Several professional bodies, including the British Association for Counseling and Psychotherapy (BACP), operate voluntary registers that require a minimum level of training on a recognized course and provide complaints processes.

Lib Dem mental health spokesperson Danny Chambers said it was deeply distressing that the system appeared to have increased the number of vulnerable people being taken advantage of by unregulated therapists.

People seeking mental health support need to be able to trust their therapists to meet minimum safety standards. The public must be assured that their well-being is in the hands of qualified, ethical professionals.

The government, working with regulators and accredited mental health professionals, must act quickly to ensure that abusers are not allowed to continue practicing and to protect patients from bad actors, he said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Helen Morgan said this was not something we would see in a country with well-established structures for other types of health professionals and that it was really important that this type of provision was regulated in a reasonable way. .

She called for a crackdown on people posing as therapists without the proper qualifications, adding that the government must act quickly to ensure patients are protected and prevent people from continuing to practice where they have caused harm.

Most psychotherapy and counseling organizations want to see the details of the legal regulations before backing them and are concerned that this may interfere with doctors' freedom to develop relationships with their patients, but other mental health professional associations also supported calls for greater regulation.

Meg Moss, head of policy at the National Counseling and Psychotherapy Society, said legal restrictions could cause serious harm to counseling provision and diversity, and make it easier for abusers to move from regulated to unregulated positions.

She suggested that the easiest solution would be to enact legislation to protect ownership rights through accredited registries such as NCPS and BACP.

Mike Wang, president of the Association of Clinical Psychologists, said the organization strongly supports increased regulation of practitioners in the mental health field.

Professor John Crichton, Treasurer of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said doctors were recognized by the General Medical Council, nurses by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, and practicing psychologists and art therapists by the Health and Care Professions. He said he supports regulation as well as oversight. council.

A government spokesperson said: Taking advantage of people seeking help when they are most vulnerable is reprehensible. We will urge everyone who has been harmed to come forward and ensure those responsible face justice.

Anyone seeking treatment deserves to have confidence and trust in their health care professionals. That is why we urge the use of qualified practitioners accredited by the Health and Social Care Professional Standards Authority. To meet PSA accreditation standards, organizations must have a strong focus on public protection and a robust process for handling complaints against practitioners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/nov/09/mps-urge-government-to-regulate-uk-psychotherapists-and-counsellors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos