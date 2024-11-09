Republicans poised to take control of the US House of Representatives





WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Republicans appeared poised to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, a key to allowing President-elect Donald Trump to advance his agenda when he returns home White in January.

While votes are still being counted from the Nov. 5 general election, Republicans have won 212 seats in the 435-member House, according to Edison Research, which predicted Friday evening that Republican Jeff Hurd had enough votes to maintain control. Republican in the 3rd Congress from Colorado. district.

Republicans need to win six more seats to maintain control of the House and they already have enough victories to wrest control of the U.S. Senate from Democrats, although Edison Research projected Friday evening that Democratic U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen would have won re-election in Nevada.

With Trump's victory in the presidential election and Republican control of the Senate already decided, retaining the House would give Republicans sweeping powers to potentially impose a sweeping agenda of tax and spending cuts, energy deregulation and border security checks.

The results of the 19 House elections remain unclear, mainly in competitive districts in Western states where the pace of vote counting is generally slower than in the rest of the country.

Ten of the seats are currently held by Republicans and nine by Democrats. Fourteen seats were widely considered competitive before the election.

Republican senators will decide next week who will be the party's leader in the Senate in 2025, with John Thune, John Cornyn and Rick Scott vying for the position. On Saturday, Senators Bill Hagerty and Rand Paul endorsed Scott over the older Thune and Cornyn, who were considered favorites.

Reporting by Jason Lange and David Shepardson

