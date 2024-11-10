November 8, 2024 – American election news





Despite a strong showing of support for abortion rights on Election Day, the landscape of abortion access in the United States will not change immediately. And under President Donald Trump's second term, this sector will remain highly fragmented and vulnerable to future restrictions.

Voters in seven states of Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada and New York passed pro-abortion initiatives in this week's elections. About one-fifth of U.S. abortions, averaging about 19,000 per month, take place in these states, according to data from the Society of Family Planning.

In most of these states—Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, and New York—abortion is already legal, and ballot measures maintain access by enshrining the right to abortion in the state constitution. 'State.

In only two states have voters approved measures to expand access to abortion: in Arizona, where the gestation limit is currently 15 weeks, and in Missouri, where abortion is currently banned. The measures taken in both states allow the right to abortion to be written into the state constitutions until fetal viability, which doctors say is around 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

However, it remains to be seen what these new avenues will mean in terms of practical change for women seeking abortion.

Policy change takes time: However, adding constitutional protection does not automatically repeal bans or restrictions; litigation is often necessary to overturn pre-existing state laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights.

Two Planned Parenthoods providers in Missouri filed a lawsuit Wednesday to restore access to abortion in the state. Still, it will take time to increase resources to support broader access, experts say.

Broad restrictions remain: Even if ballot measures in Arizona and Missouri improve access in those states, about 40 percent of women of childbearing age, or more than 26 million women ages 15 to 44, will still live in states where abortion is banned or restricted.

