Trump's election victory sends US stocks to their strongest week in a year

US stocks had their best week in a year, buoyed this week by a frenzied rally sparked by Donald Trump's resounding election victory.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.4 percent in New York for a five-day gain of 4.7 percent, its best performance since early November 2023.

On Friday, the general indicator also rose above 6,000 for the first time, peaking at 6,012.45.

Markets benefited from Trump's victory and then another boost from the Fed this week, said Scott Chronert, U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup.

Wednesday's 2.5 percent jump, following the former president's success in winning back the White House, was the S&P's best day in more than two years. On Thursday, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point.

Sébastien Page, head of global multi-asset and chief investment officer at T Rowe Price, said there had been an element of relief rally this week after the election.

That's a big part of it. We now know who will be president and we kind of know what their policies are, he said. The market expects deregulation, lower taxes and higher inflation.

Friday's gains were helped by a sharp rise in billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla, whose market value topped $1 trillion for the first time in more than two years.

Tesla, up 8.2 percent on the day, had its best week since early 2023. Bets that Elon Musk's proximity to the new president will bolster the fortunes of electric vehicle makers fueled the gain. 29 percent.

The Fed's decision to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point was widely expected. However, Chairman Jay Powell avoided commenting on the potential impact of a Trump presidency on the economy.

He also insisted he would not resign early if asked to do so. Investors feared that, if elected, Trump would use his position to thwart central bank independence or any measures to raise interest rates.

Ultimately, as Powell said last night, anyone whose job it is to predict the economy will tell you how tough the situation is, said William Vaughan, associate portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management. It is important to focus on announced policies rather than pre-election rhetoric, which can often be extreme in winning an election.

A Friday rally in U.S. Treasuries saw them regain almost all of the ground lost during the initial selloff triggered by Trump's victory.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell as much as 4.27 percent below its closing level on November 5, the day before the US election results shook up Trump's trading in global financial markets, before rebounding slightly to 4.3 percent.

Earlier in the week, investors had dumped bonds, betting that Trump's plans for tariffs and tax cuts would fuel inflation and that interest rate movements would be higher than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.48 percent, a four-month high, as the election results were announced.

But traders have since been encouraged by comments from Fed chairs that it was too early to judge whether the new president's policies would change the outlook for interest rates.

I don't believe Trump will cause a wave of inflation, said Matthew Morgan, head of fixed income at Jupiter Asset Management. He pointed to the slowdown in the jobs market as evidence that fund managers believed market expectations of higher inflation had been exaggerated.

Some investors viewed the initial market reaction to Trump's victory as a knee-jerk response to his campaign rhetoric on tariffs, questioning whether these represented an initial negotiating position and whether across-the-board tariffs could be adopted by the Congress.

