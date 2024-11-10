US Army awards contract for domestic production of TNT | Article





PICATINNY ARSENAL, NJ The U.S. Army Armament and Munitions Joint Program Executive Office and U.S. Army Contracting Command Rock Island have awarded a $435 million cap contract to REPKON USA Defense LLC to design, construct and commission a TNT production facility in Graham, Kentucky. The contract is being performed as a single-source undefined contract action pursuant to section 3204(a)(7) of title 10, United States Code (10 USC 3204(a)(7)) and the subsection 1244(a). (2) of the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.

TNT is essential for various military applications such as munitions, bombs and grenades, and serves as the primary explosive filler for 155mm artillery shells. This award will restore TNT production quickly and at scale on American soil for the first time in decades.

This is a major step in rebuilding our industrial base and ensuring we have critical capabilities to support our warfighters, said Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and of technology. Relocating TNT production gives us the ability to control and secure our supply chain for this vital element, particularly at a time of increasing global challenges.

Establishing a domestic TNT production capacity is vital for national defense, as the current supply chain is entirely dependent on foreign sources. This accelerated schedule supports the Army's goal to quickly replenish its inventory of critical munitions and maintain readiness for future conflicts.

Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, executive officer of the joint arms and munitions program, highlighted the strategic importance of this project.

This new state-of-the-art facility is critical to JPEO A&A's mission to develop, acquire and deploy safe, reliable and lethal munitions for our joint warfighters and international partners, Reim said. This project will also further strengthen our defense industrial base, enabling rapid and large-scale munitions production.

This award is part of JPEO A&A's efforts to address potential supply chain vulnerabilities and strengthen national security by ensuring uninterrupted access to critical materials. By reshoring critical resources such as rare earth minerals, chemicals and electronics, the military seeks to strengthen its defense industrial base against global uncertainties.

For more information, please contact Mr. Jamal Beck at [email protected].

