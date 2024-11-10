US governor says 'traitor' Britain could escape Donald Trump's tariffs. american news





Britain could avoid the impact of Donald Trump's proposed hike in trade tariffs on foreign imports, a US governor has told Sky News.

In the aftermath of the Republican candidate's decisive victory over Kamala Harris this week, attention is focused on what the former president will do when he returns to the White House.

President Trump has said he wants to raise tariffs (taxes on imports) on goods from around the world to 10% and tariffs on Chinese goods to 60% as part of his plan to protect American industries.

But foreign capital is concerned about what impact this will have on their economies. Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for UK economic growth next year from 1.6% to 1.4%, and EU officials expect exports to the US to fall by 150 billion euros (125 billion pounds).

Image: Donald Trump says he wants to impose tariffs on foreign goods.

But New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Trump may consider not including Britain in his tariff plan.

In a call with Trevor Phillips Sunday morning, the governor said that while he cannot speak on the president-elect's behalf, he has a “good relationship” with him.

His intuition is that Mr. Trump will not impose tariffs on goods from allies such as Britain. “But if I were China, I would be fastening my seatbelt right now.”

Prime Minister Murphy said President Trump may view Britain favorably after it leaves the European Union (EU).

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Read more:How big was Trump's election victory?Who is the 'ice maiden' behind the Trump campaign?

According to the Telegraph, the president-elect is considering offering the UK a special deal that would exempt billions of pounds of British exports from tariffs.

“Donald Trump has some sympathy for traitors with courage,” Murphy continued. “I think there’s something like that. I think it’s a card I can use. We’ll see.”

When asked whether British Prime Minister Keir Starmer could build a rapport with the next president, Prime Minister Murphy said, “I was able to find common ground with President Trump, and although he is cold-hearted, he is a proud progressive.” -Blood-blood capitalist, which is probably what President Trump sympathizes with.”

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said she was “confident” trade flows with the United States would continue despite the proposed tariffs.

Will Brexit Help Trump's Trade Negotiations in the UK?

john craig

Chief Political Correspondent

@John Craig

Could Brexit help Sir Keir Starmer and the British government in their trade negotiations with the United States and President Trump, who calls himself “Tariff Man”?

This proposal is ironic given the Prime Minister's hostility to Brexit and his pledge to 'reset' with the EU. This was done by a Trump ally and confidant, albeit a leading Democrat.

The claim came from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in an interview with Trevor Phillips on Sunday Morning on Sky News.

Murphy said he has a good relationship with Trump, who owns a palatial home called Summer White House, a 500-acre mansion and golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, just 45 minutes from Trump Tower in New York. .

He said his “gut” was that Trump had sympathy for Britain, which had the courage to leave the EU, with “this big lump of bureaucracy” and the cards it could use in trade negotiations.

really? As Trevor politely pointed out, it might be helpful for Britain if the Prime Minister were Nigel Farage and not Sir Keir.

But Mr Farage, speaking at a regional conference on British reform in Exeter, described Trump as a “pro-British president” who would give Britain a “potentially enormous opportunity”.

But there is a problem, according to Britain's reform leader. He argues that “Trump's favor will only come if he can overcome the difficulty of his entire cabinet being rude to him.”

You can watch the full interview with Governor Phil Murphy and other guests with Trevor Phillips on Sunday morning starting at 8:30 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/renegade-uk-could-be-spared-from-donald-trumps-tariffs-us-governor-says-13251315 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos