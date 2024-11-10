The map shows areas of the UK that get no sunlight at all in November | uk news





Some parts of the UK have seen no sunlight at all this month. (Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

If you feel like it's been a while since you've seen sunlight, you're not alone, as some areas won't see any sunlight at all this month.

This is all thanks to anticyclonic darkness caused by high pressure trapping a layer of moisture near the Earth's surface.

This will result in long periods of cloudy and hazy weather, but also fog.

The bad news is that this weather will continue until at least Sunday or early next week.

Consider the village of Odiham, Hampshire, where only 12 minutes of sunlight have been recorded over the last 11 days.

For those flying from London Heathrow to sunnier destinations, it's a similar story, with only two hours of sun visible from the airport this month.

Many other areas across England and Wales have also seen no sunlight at all since the start of the month.

People living in southern England experienced an average of one hour of sunlight.

To make matters worse, southeast England and western Scotland also saw low average sunshine in October, and most of England and Wales also had low average sunshine in September.

Across the UK, the country has so far experienced just 5% of the average sunshine of a typical November day.

In contrast, it is Scotland and the North that experience the most pleasant sunlight.

For example, Kinross, Scotland, recorded 20.7 hours of sunshine between November 1 and November 7.

Every corner of the country was covered in clouds. (Photo = Shutterstock)

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said the situation was unusual but not unprecedented.

The darkness is set to continue on Sunday before a southward-moving frontal system clears the clouds and brings plenty of sunshine on Monday.

However, cloud cover will increase again by Wednesday, with a greater chance of rain, especially over northern areas.

