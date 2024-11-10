



The honey industry is facing new calls to overhaul its supply chain after more than 90% of sample products purchased from a large UK retailer failed pioneering authenticity tests.

The UK arm of the Honey Authenticity Network sent 30 samples from the UK last month for a new commercial test based on the DNA profile of real honey. Five came from UK beekeepers and 25 from large retailers, including supermarkets.

Test results showed that 24 out of 25 bottles of honey sold at retail stores were suspect. All five samples collected from British beekeepers were considered authentic.

Although UK honey importers and some experts dispute the reliability of these tests, it is the latest batch of tests to suggest widespread adulteration in the honey supply chain, with some suspected to be mass-produced with cheaper sugar syrup.

The British Honey Importers and Packers Association (BHIPA) said weight-of-evidence assessments should be used to protect supply chains. Most honey sold in the UK is said to be of very high quality.

An EU survey published last year found that 46% of imported products sampled were suspected of being fraudulent, including all 10 samples of British honey.

The EU is developing advanced testing technologies to detect honey fraud and has passed legislation to improve country of origin labeling on jars of honey.

Lynne Ingram, Somerset beekeeper and chair of the UK Honey Authenticity Network, said: The market is full of cheap imported adulterants and is damaging the business of genuine honey producers. The public is being misinformed because they are buying what they think is real honey.

The UK is one of the biggest importers of cheap Chinese honey, which is known to be a target for scammers. Honey importers say they carefully audit supply chains and origins, but there is no consensus on how technical tests should be applied or which tests are most reliable.

Estonia's Celvia laboratory, part-owned by the University of Tartu, has developed a new methodology for honey DNA testing with support from the EU's European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development. The honey's DNA composition is compared to a database of more than 500 real honeys, about half of which come from Estonia.

Kaarel Krjutskov, director of the Celvia Institute, said he believes the test is robust, despite criticism from other experts that the honey database is not comprehensive enough and that one test is not enough to identify adulteration.

The Celvia assay examines between 10 and 20 m of DNA sequence in a honey sample, with machine learning used to detect deviations from an actual reference honey profile. Krjutskov said it's surprisingly easy to distinguish between fake and real products. That's a big gap.

Beekeeper Paul Horton, owner of Apidae Honey in Lincolnshire, wants to see a better testing regime for honey sold in the UK. Photo: Apidae Honey

Paul Horton, beekeeper and owner of Apidae Honey in Lincolnshire, was one of the producers whose honey was tested by Celvia laboratories and confirmed to be authentic. He said a better testing regime was needed and the UK should introduce country-of-origin labeling on all honey.

He also said more supermarkets should promote British honey. We used to sell honey in bulk to packers who would supply to supermarkets. That market has shrunk because supermarkets do not stock too much British honey. Horton said he was concerned shoppers would lose trust in supermarket honey. He said: We need to tell them what real British honey is.

The Celvia Institute recently tested honey collected from German stores by the European Association of Professional Beekeepers (EPBA). The test failed 25 out of 30 samples, a result that was widely publicized in Germany.

EPBA President Bernhard Heuvel said: “Consumers are paying for products that are far from honey. The results will be sent to the police because this is a crime and must be treated as such.

The association analyzed the prices of some honey imported into Europe, which ranged from as little as 80p per kilogram. The Association does not believe it is possible for beekeepers in any country to produce honey at such low prices.

It also supports an initiative called Clean Up the Honey Market, which was recently filmed undercover at an international food exhibition in Paris. Investigators were told by foreign honey sales representatives that the lowest priced products were for the British market. Because these products are unlikely to undergo rigorous testing.

Britain's Food Standards Agency has acknowledged honey has been targeted for adulteration, but says testing protocols are often controversial. We are working with researchers, the honey industry, retailers and international organizations to improve our authenticity testing methods.

BHIPA said: It is our strong belief that the majority of honey consumed in the UK is of a very high standard and is non-fraudulent.

We have raised significant concerns about the veracity of the tests being distributed in the past because they are not independently administered and continue to be based on questionable and unvalidated data sets from commercial laboratories that discriminate against honey from certain regions.

It said similar previous claims had been considered but found to be entirely without merit. It also deemed that previous EU studies lacked veracity and that the tests distributed did not qualify as trials.

BHIPA said: We continue to support any testing that helps eliminate the possibility of substandard honey being sold on the UK market. However, the methodology, scientific basis and application must be fit for purpose and independently verified before being accepted for implementation.

Devina Sankhla, food policy adviser at the British Retail Consortium, said: Our members work with suppliers to ensure the authenticity of honey and regularly check that all honey they sell is as described. Retailers continue to support the development of improved technology to detect adulterated honey so customers can continue to buy the best product on the shelf.

A government spokesman said: “There is no place for impure honey. We work closely with enforcement authorities to ensure that honey sold in the UK is not adulterated.

