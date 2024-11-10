The 4B movement sparks renewed interest among American women after Trump's election victory





In the hours and days that have passed since it became clear that Donald Trump would be re-elected as President of the United States, there has been a surge of interest in the United States in 4B.

Young liberal women on TikTok and Instagram discuss and share information about South Korea's feminist movement, in which heterosexual women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men. men.

These women say they are furious and tired after a majority of their male counterparts voted for a candidate convicted of sexual abuse and whose appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices led to the rollback of national legal protections to abortion.

In response, they say they are renouncing men and encouraging others across the country to join them.

We flattered and begged for safety from men and did everything we were supposed to do, and they still hate us, Ashli ​​Pollard, a 36-year-old woman from St. Louis, told CNN.

So if you hate us, then we'll do what we want.

Trump says he'll protect women whether they like it or not

4B is shorthand for the four Korean words bihon, bichulsan, biyeonae, and bisekseu, which translate to no marriage, no childbirth, no courtship, and no sex with men.

The 4B movement emerged in South Korea around 2015 or 2016, according to Ju Hui Judy Han, an assistant professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Mostly popular among young women in their 20s, she described it as a fringe offshoot of #MeToo and other feminist movements born in response to the country's stark gender inequality.

In 2016, a woman was brutally killed near a Seoul subway station. The attacker reportedly said he killed her because he felt ignored by women. The incident sparked a national reckoning over how women are treated in the country, broadening to include conversations about femicide, revenge porn and digital sex crimes.

Feminism and the gender divide are hot topics in South Korea. Women in the country are paid about a third less than men, which is, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the highest pay gap among OECD countries. And despite being one of the most advanced economies in the world, women are rarely represented in leadership and management positions.

The 4B movement was decentralized and existed in various iterations online and offline, making it difficult to assess its true size and scope. Over the years, the movement dwindled and split due to disagreements over the roles of queer and trans women, according to Han. But she says 4B and other South Korean feminist movements have drawn attention to gender inequality in the country and emphasized collective action.

It's not a widespread movement, but I think a lot of people sympathize with the sentiments behind it, Han says.

When there is such widespread violence against women, such systemic discrimination and inequality, when there are so many things that make marriage, childbirth and raising children difficult, why and how could we imagine getting married and giving birth?

Although South Korea's 4B movement has all but disappeared from media headlines in recent years, the U.S. election has reignited interest.

Many of us, straight or not, queer or not, whether you're married or not, will be in the same boat, facing oppressive and violent institutions, Han says. And we see each other.

It's far too early to tell whether the 4B movement could seriously gain momentum in the United States. But so far, at least, it has generated a lot of online discussion among young women.

Some women rediscover the movement and promise to join it. Others, already married or in relationships, say they are considering protesting in other ways, such as boycotting male-owned businesses or refusing to perform emotional labor for men.

Pollard says she discovered the 4B movement in South Korea a few years ago, which inspired her to examine what a life looks like without focusing too deeply on men. Since 2022, she says she hasn't dated or slept with men and has realized she's better off alone. She has the resources to support herself without marriage and she plans to have a child on her own.

Her decision to disengage from men was not necessarily an act of revenge, she said. It was more about putting ourselves first. Now that other women across the country are interested in 4B, she says she wants them to realize they have other options.

You push people far enough and it's over, she said. What impact will this have on policy? Well, you see, but I think women and their joy are going to be something that can't really be overlooked anymore. Women are chosen in droves.

Alexa Vargas, a 26-year-old from Boston, says she stopped getting involved with men a few years ago after a series of unhealthy relationships that included abuse and assault, and it's only earlier this year that she realized there was a movement and a language. which corresponded to his actions. Although she says men need a wake-up call, her decision is more about herself and other women.

I don't know if men will change their habits. I don't know how it's going to happen, she said. My goal in life and in this movement is to protect young women and girls.

Women who have spoken out about 4B online say the way some men responded to their messages already proves their point.

Abby K., a 27-year-old from Florida, recently broke up with her boyfriend following dismissive comments he made about Trump's history of sexual abuse. When she posted a video about it and her decision to join the 4B movement, she said men flooded her direct messages with death threats and hateful comments about her appearance.

That doesn't really entice you to re-enter the dating pool, she adds.

According to Hans, the 4B movement is unlikely to become mainstream in the United States.

She says it relies too much on the gender binary and that those who were inspired to join in the wake of the election overlook the fact that many women also voted for Trump. (Although Vice President Kamala Harris maintained an advantage among women, exit polls indicate her lead was smaller than that of President Joe Biden or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during of their respective presidential campaigns.)

Hadia Khanani, a 24-year-old from Florida, also has reservations about 4B in the United States. Although she hasn't been romantically involved with men in several years in an effort to put herself first, she wants women to dig deeper and examine their own role in upholding the patriarchy. She also worries about the consequences of increased isolation of men.

The online conversation has centered around sleeping with men and dating men, obviously to protect yourself, but I just feel like misogyny and patriarchy runs much deeper than that, says- She. I think a lot of it has to do with the way men are raised in society.

Although many women don't embrace the strict tenets of 4B, those who do so far hope that recent conversations about it will lead women to think differently about themselves and their situations.

I never expect everyone in America to hold hands and agree not to date men, says Abby K. I could definitely see it fueling change in some way .

Han predicts that American interest in the 4B movement will quickly fade. However, she hopes that the recent discourse on this subject will help women understand that they are not alone in their struggles and build solidarity with others around the world.

I think a lot of American women are trying to find ways to empower themselves and survive, Han says. And I hope that what they discover is not necessarily a particular movement like the 4B movement, but a recognition that struggles for reproductive justice and gender equality are certainly not uniquely American concerns.

CNN's Leda Joy Abkenari contributed to this report.

