Money Blog: 'They Called Me Tit Rat' Why are there so few women in top kitchens? | Money News





Written by Megan Harwood-Baynes, Cost of Living Expert

During a busy lunch shift, when Chef Sally Abe was asked to cover for her male colleague cooking aged beef filets, the chef responded by pouring a pan of boiling oil into her hands.

The man claimed it was an accident, and Sally wrote in her memoir, A Woman's Place is in the Kitchen.

This book lifts the metaphorical lid on what it's like to be a woman in a male-dominated professional kitchen. The story she tells is a brutal insight into the hotel industry – 16-hour days, rare bathroom and food breaks, and a culture of not calling in sick unless you're on your deathbed.

This book explains why only 17% of professional chefs in the UK are women and why only 8% of Michelin-starred restaurants are led by women. Despite the insults telling women and girls to “get back in the kitchen”, when they try to make it a career they face almost non-existent maternity leave, white chefs who don't fit female bodies, and a culture of hypermasculinity . .

Starting at the Savoy Grill before moving to Gordon Ramsay's restaurant at Claridge's, Sally was often the only woman working behind the kitchen pass. She was also the only woman to work in the meat department at the latter.

It was often a “toxic work environment.”

“I think it’s quite shocking to people who have no idea what hospitality is like,” Sally tells Money. “In a normal office, if you tell someone to go fuck themselves, you’ll get fired.

“But that’s what happens every day in the kitchen.”

'They named me Tit-rat'

The colleague's assault was a rare moment when mental insults led to physical insults.

“I think he was a truly horrible human being,” says Sally. “Luckily, you don’t meet many people like that along the way.”

But what happens all too often are the barriers women face when working in professional kitchens.

Sally was christened “Tit Rat” by her male colleagues.

“There was no real explanation as to why. I was the only woman working in one of the best restaurants in the whole of England and I was surrounded by men. It was hyper-masculine and very fast-paced and I was holding my own.” she wrote in the book.

'My colleague told me to stay in the kitchen'

TV chef Judy Joo, who co-owns London's popular Seoul Bird, has walked away from the industry. She graduated from engineering school and later worked in finance before switching her career to cooking. But working in a male-dominated industry prepared her for what was to come.

“The first day of my internship at Bell Laboratories, I asked where the restrooms were, and no one knew. To find the only one, I had to walk to another building that had an auditorium. It was a very rough place.” she tells Money.

Then, while working at the exchange, she was the only female expert at her desk.

“I never doubted my ability to do my job, but I wish I had more female role models,” she says. “When you see women in leadership, it makes it easier to imagine yourself in that position.”

Gender discrimination in the culinary world is “almost expected,” she says, and as a result, “incredibly frustrating and trivializing.”

“Sometimes something happens that you don't even think about until later and you get angry and in that moment you wish you had reacted differently. As women, people tend to doubt our abilities, while men, especially white men, are not going to do the same to theirs. Don’t subject your experience or skills to the same scrutiny.”

She recently told a colleague to “stay in the kitchen.”

“He told me, ‘You don’t have to make commercial business decisions for my company.’ I’m the CEO!”

“I got an engineering degree from Columbia University and worked at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for five years before becoming a chef. My business and finance training is probably more rigorous than his! That guts… so insulting At least he doesn’t work with me anymore.”

'Where are all the women?'

Dipna Anand was born and raised in the kitchen. Her grandfather opened the first Brilliant restaurant in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in the 1950s. Brilliant in Southall was founded in 1975 and is now run by Dipna and her father. This restaurant was once declared the King's favorite curry house (by the King himself).

“I grew up behind the counter, trying to take care of myself and be helpful while my parents ran their restaurant,” she says. “My brother and I would pile cans under the counter and wait for customers to leave and set up tables.”

She knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a chef.

“My family would ask me what I was going to do, and I said I wanted to be a chef, but they would say, ‘Don’t you want to be a doctor, a lawyer, an accountant?’ In my culture, that wasn’t considered right,” she says. .

She said that when she first entered the industry, she was “shocked” by how many men there were. “Where is the woman?”

Most of the time, she has more than her share of work, but cooking is a physical job.

“You'll need help carrying boxes of onions or masalas, and the male chef will be happy to help. But that's the only difference between me and the male chef.”

She says traditional gender roles still influence professional kitchens, especially in Asian communities, where there are barriers to working long hours, weekends and late nights. night).

“Even today, when it comes to balancing family and work life, women are taking on more responsibilities and find it difficult to choose between career and family,” she says.

Women ‘escape the heat’

Neuza Leal started as commis chef in the banquet kitchen at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, before moving on to executive chef roles at two restaurants in London.

She said female chefs were often forced to work in the pastry and salad departments “to escape the heat”.

“They don’t think you’re strong enough and you want to prove them wrong,” she says.

Early in her career, a senior colleague told her: “You’re going to have to work harder than most people in the kitchen because of who you are, because you’re a woman, you’re black, you’re young.”

Still a senior, she said, “People won't think I'm the head chef. They always go to the male colleague near me.”

'They ask to speak to my husband, not me'

For Anya Delport, the industry's problems extend beyond the kitchen door. The 34-year-old from South Africa opened Interlude, a Michelin-starred restaurant in West Sussex, with her executive chef husband.

“One of the biggest things I face is that customers react to me differently because I’m a woman,” she tells Money.

“There were instances where we had to send certain staff members to the table instead because we thought it would give the guest a better experience.”

Sometimes the client asked to speak to her husband on her behalf.

She recently lost her pastry chef, who moved to be closer to her husband. “I think society sometimes thinks women have to sacrifice their relationship careers.”

But she is hopeful that things will change and more women will emerge in the industry. “You don’t have to follow what society thinks.

How Gordon Ramsay Helped Sally Overcome Burnout

While Sally was at Claridge's, she was on the verge of exhaustion and Gordon Ramsay stepped in to get her treatment. She described it as “life-changing.”

She paid it forward by creating her own employee support program as head chef at the Harwood Arms.

Sally is currently the Executive Chef at Pem, a kitchen staffed entirely by women. Only one chef is male.

“There are no egos, no one is competing, everyone just wants to do a good job,” she says.

“It's not that hard if you want to. I start at the top. If you're a respectful boss and you lead with love, guidance and empowerment, it just filters out. It's probably easier to do that than to stand around all day and yell at people. Hit it.

“I tried that too, but I was so exhausted that I went home at the end of the day and felt like a terrible person.”

Like Sally, Judy is optimistic about the future. “We all need to help each other, encourage each other and be each other's advocates. We need to stand up together. This is very important. I'm a big believer in mentoring. It's important.”

