Who will control the United States House of Representatives? Uncalled races in Southern California play important role

House control is still too tight to decide, according to the Associated Press. There are a lot of bump votes in Western states, like California, where multiple competitive races are taking place.

Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.

Democrats have lost 4 seats so far and are ahead in 1 more of the remaining 10 competitive seats held by Republicans. Republicans flipped 3 seats and are ahead in 2 of the remaining 10 competitive seats held by Democrats.

If all of this holds true, Democrats would be at +5 and Republicans at +5, resulting in a net gain of 0 for either party.

This would mean Republicans would retain a 4-seat majority in the House, which is their current margin.

There are many very tight margins, as shown in the table below. The seats to watch are Colorado District 8, Arizona District 6, and California Districts 21, 27, and 47:

A Closer Look at SoCal's Close Races

LAist has been closely monitoring the close races in California, four here in Southern California.

As more mail-in ballots are counted in Orange County, the latest totals put Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of President-elect Donald J. Trump by a razor-thin margin. In the previous vote count, Trump was in the lead.

And competitive congressional races have tightened.

In District 47, Democrat Dave Min is slightly ahead of incumbent Rep. Scott Baugh (R). In District 45, challenger Derek Tran (D) has gained daily ground against incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel (R), although she is still ahead by just over 6,900 votes. And in District 27, Democrat George Whitesides edged out incumbent Mike Garcia (R). ) with the last vote published on Saturday evening by just over 2,100 votes.

According to figures released by CO election officials, there are approximately 325,000 votes remaining to be counted, not including additional mail-in ballots postmarked on Election Day, which may arrive before November 12.

Megan Garvey

District Notes: The Inland Empire district in western Riverside County is home to the heavily Democratic city of Palm Springs, famous for electing the nation's first all-LGBTQ city council. But it also includes the vibrant city of Corona and more Republican parts of the county. The once deeply conservative district has shifted to the left over the years, in part due to an increasingly diverse population, including Los Angeles transplants, and 2021 redistricting.

Voter registration: 36.3% Democratic, 37.0% Republican, 18.6% no party preference

District Notes: The C-shaped district is located largely in northwest Orange County, but also extends into Los Angeles County (where at least 529,000 ballots remain to be counted throughout the county). It covers towns such as Garden Grove and Buena Park and is home to Little Saigon, the largest Vietnamese enclave outside of Vietnam itself. Asian Americans, who make up 36 percent of the district's population, are a key voting bloc. Latinos and whites each make up about a third of the district. This race is the most expensive in the country with more than 48 million dollars invested.

Voter registration: 37.3% Democratic, 33.0% Republican, 24.0% no party preference

District Notes: Stretching along the southern coast of Orange County, this district contains the Democratic city of Irvine as well as Republican-leaning cities such as Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. More than half of the residents are white, while Asians make up almost a quarter of the population.

Voter registration: 35.0% Democratic, 35.0% Republican, 23.7% no party preference

District Notes: Stretching from southern Orange County to San Diego, the district includes Camp Pendleton. More than half of the residents are white and about 25% are Latino.

Voter registration: 36.4% Democratic, 33.4% Republican, 23.0% no party preference

