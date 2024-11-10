US carries out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, defense official says





The United States carried out a series of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday evening, according to a US defense official, targeting numerous weapons storage facilities in at least three locations.

The facilities housed advanced conventional weapons used to target ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, said the official, who added that the United States used fighter jets to carry out the attack.

The Iran-backed Houthis have for months targeted ships in the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest waterways, calling the attacks a response to Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas.

The Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah are all part of an Iranian-led alliance spanning Yemen, Syria, Gaza and Iraq that has attacked Israel and its allies since the war began last year . They say they will not stop hitting Israel and its allies until a ceasefire is reached in the Palestinian enclave.

In mid-October, after more than a year of Houthi attacks on U.S. and international shipping, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that the United States had struck the militant group for the first time. help from B-2 stealth bombers. Austin said he authorized the strikes under President Joe Biden to further degrade the Houthis' capabilities.

The B-2 bombers, which can carry a much larger payload than fighter jets, were a clear message to Iran, with Austin subsequently saying the United States could hit targets our adversaries sought to keep out of reach, even deep underground. , hardened or fortified.

We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that their illegal and reckless attacks will have consequences, he said at the time.

CNN reported last month that the United States had strengthened its military posture in the region, amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. U.S. forces in the region include a carrier strike group, several additional guided-missile destroyers, an amphibious group, a maritime expeditionary unit and a wide range of aircraft, including fighters and attack aircraft.

