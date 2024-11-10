U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Visits Historic Wheeler Farm Saturday





MURRAY Utahns hoping to catch a glimpse of this year's U.S. Capitol Christmas tree won't need to go far, as a truck carrying the tree will stop for several hours at the historic Wheeler Farm in Murray Saturday after -noon before continuing his journey to the national capital. .

The 74-foot Sitka spruce tree was harvested from Alaska's Tongass National Forest last month and is expected to make a series of whistling stops in towns on the way to Washington, D.C., over the next week and a half next. A truck and trailer with a total length of approximately 100 feet will visit Pocatello, Idaho, early Saturday before being on display at the historic Wheeler Farm from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will make a stop at the historic Wheeler Farm on its journey to Washington, D.C.,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said in a statement. “Our community loves the holidays and we are excited to join state, federal and community partners in celebrating this 60-year-old tradition that helps kick off the holiday season.”

Callista Pearson, Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation spokeswoman, said the tree would cross the Utah-Idaho border around 2:30 p.m. before heading south to Murray. Once there, she said, people will be able to take photos with the tree and learn from local representatives of the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources how to get their own live Christmas tree locally.

Food trucks will be available and farms will offer wagon rides in the early evening, she added.

The tradition of the “people's tree” dates back several decades, beginning in 1964 when Speaker of the United States House of Representatives John W. McCormack, Democrat of Massachusetts, installed a living tree on the Capitol lawn . Records from the Architect of the Capitol indicate that a Christmas tree was purchased as early as 1919, but a formal process was not established until 1964. Since 1970, the Forest Service has purchased one each year new tree from a different national forest to adorn the decor. lawn.

Utah contributed a tree to the Capitol lawn: a 75-foot Engelmann spruce from the Manti-LaSal National Forest in 1996, according to the architect of the Capitol. The 2016 tree, an Engelmann spruce from the Payette National Forest in Idaho, stopped in Ogden on November 15 of that year.

After stopping in Utah, this year's tree will make similar stops in Grand Junction, Colorado; Loveland, Colo.; Omaha, Nebraska; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Columbus, Ohio; and Hagerstown, Maryland before being delivered to Washington on 22 November.

