Anti-Israel protests planned for Remembrance Day in UK





Pro-Palestinian protesters in Britain have planned to “swarm” the country with “highly organized” national rallies to mark Armistice Day on Sunday 10 November, a national observance commemorating war veterans. This was first reported by The Express.

Youth Demand, an offshoot of activist group Just Stop Oil, planned to hold anti-Israel protests in five British cities to disrupt Remembrance Sunday (or 'Poppy Day') events.

Although the cities were not specified, reports indicate that Birmingham and Manchester are two of the five cities.

The Express reported that Youth Demand's organizers revealed details of the planned rally at a meeting attended by 50 activists in London this week.

“This is the start of our strategy, which will be implemented on November 11,” Youth Demand activist Arthur Clifton told the crowd. ‘The poppies grow in Flanders’: Poppy memories in England. (provided by: Wikimedia Commons)

“In five cities across the country, youth demand will take to the roads in droves and cause chaos. [and] I hope you get off before you get arrested.”

Express obtained footage of the meeting, and Clifton added that the protests would involve “highly coordinated and organized chaos at a national level”.

On Saturday evening, Just Stop Oil posted on Instagram that Sam Griffiths, one of its members who had spoken at the event, had been arrested at his home following an article in The Express.

The 49-year-old previously served time in Wandsworth Prison in 2023 for his involvement in the protests.

“In just one week, our nationally coordinated action will begin across the country. We know we have to stop this for the sake of Palestine,” Youth Demand wrote in a post on Telegram on November 5.

At similar protests held in London on Remembrance Day last year, more than 300,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian rally that turned violent, leading to about 140 arrests.

Veterans react with anger

Tony Hayes, president of the Veterans Affairs Association, said news of the planned suspension “ [him] I am extremely angry,” he said in a conversation with Talk Radio.

“After all, these are soldiers who have fought for this country for generations and we salute them.”

He called the planned protest “an utter disgusting mess.”

Philip Ingram, a veteran military intelligence officer, told GB News: “They are trying to hijack our national commemorations for Muslim soldiers, Hindu soldiers, Christian soldiers or soldiers of no religion. “Please get down so people can protest. .”

The Royal British Legion told The Express: “Remembrance is a time for the nation to come together to remember those who served in the British Armed Forces to protect the democratic freedoms we can all enjoy today.

“We respect people’s right to protest within the law, but we hope that commemoration events can proceed without disruption.”

The Metropolitan Police added that any attempt to disrupt Armistice Day celebrations was “completely unacceptable”.

