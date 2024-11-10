Utah AD Rips Officials As BYU Comes Together – A Game Was 'Stolen' From Us





Kyle Bonagura, ESPN Staff Writer November 10, 2024, 3:17 a.m. ET

Covers college football.

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of the BYU football team was still on the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium celebrating a miraculous 22-21 victory over rival Utah Saturday night when Utes athletic director Mark Harlan, made a surprise appearance during the post-match press conference.

In a fiery speech, Harlan disparaged the officials' team and challenged the validity of his school's loss.

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Harlan said. “We were excited to be in the Big 12, but tonight I'm not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed.

“I'm going to speak to the commissioner. It wasn't fair to our team. I'm disgusted by the professionalism of the officials team tonight.”

Harlan, who does not regularly speak to the media after games, did not respond to questions following his reprimand nor did he provide additional details.

It's reasonable to assume, however, that Harlan's disdain was directed toward a holding call on cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn that negated Utah's fourth-down sack against BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff at the line. a Cougars yard with 1:29 left, which appeared to have ended the game.

“Whatever decision the officials make, I don't think they're trying to make a mistake, so it's just part of the game,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “The referees are part of the game. We were able to capitalize on that.”

Utah's potential dismissal of Retzlaff was the second time the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles history (54,383) thought the game was effectively over. Before the fourth play, BYU snapped the ball and Retzlaff was kicked out of the end zone, but Sitake had called a timeout before the snap, likely saving the game in the process.

After the Cougars received new life with the holding call, Retzlaff hit Chase Roberts for 30 yards and Darius Lassiter for 12 yards before Hinckley Ropati ran for 14 yards to put BYU in position for the game-winning field goal. 44 yards from Will Ferrin.

Ferrin, who transferred to BYU from Boise State after the 2022 season, calmly split the uprights to add another legendary finish to a rivalry game that has had several.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham was visibly angry with the officials on the field after the game, but he was measured in his postgame comments.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to make that last stop when we needed to,” he said. “It’s kind of a story of several games.”

The win keeps No. 9 BYU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) undefeated and in first position to advance to the College Football Playoff. With three conference games remaining (against Kansas, Arizona State and Houston), the Cougars lead Colorado by one game in the Big 12 standings. Four other teams – Iowa State, Kansas State, Arizona State and West Virginia – suffered two conference losses.

Retzlaff finished 15 of 33 for 219 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. This is BYU's second straight victory in the series – following a 26-17 win in 2021 – but the Cougars' first win in Salt Lake City since 2006.

It was the first time the rivals played as conference opponents since 2010, after which Utah left the Mountain West for the Pac-12 and BYU became an independent.

