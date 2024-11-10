UK, US launch airstrikes in Yemen, including Sanaa | Houthi News





Al Masirah TV said airstrikes were launched in the Houthi rebel-held Yemeni capital, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The United States and Britain have carried out airstrikes in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, a Houthi rebel-run television station reported, and the Pentagon said the strikes targeted advanced weapons storage facilities.

Al Masirah TV reported Sunday that parts of Sanaa, northern Amran and other areas were damaged overnight. No casualties were immediately reported. Witnesses said they heard explosions and intense flying noises in several areas of Sana'a.

The Pentagon told AFP it had targeted facilities containing a variety of weapons used to target military and civilian vessels sailing in international waters across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The two countries have launched repeated attacks on Yemen since January to stop Houthis from attacking Israeli-linked merchant ships transiting the Red Sea. At least 16 people were killed in airstrikes in Hodeidah province in July, Houthi rebels said.

The Houthi rebels, who control a large area of ​​Yemen, including Sana'a, have been attacking the Red Sea route in solidarity with Palestine and launching missiles and drones toward Israel.

More than 100 Houthi attacks in nearly a year have killed four sailors and sunk two ships, while one vessel hijacked last November and its crew remain detained.

Concerns about regional war

Yemeni groups have demanded that Israel stop its war on Gaza in exchange for an end to attacks that disrupt trade through one of the world's busiest maritime routes.

Israeli forces have killed more than 43,000 people in the Gaza Strip since October last year. This devastating war began with a Hamas-led attack in southern Israel that killed more than 1,100 people. Over 200 people were taken prisoner.

Saturday's strike came three days after Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi accused U.S. President-elect Donald Trump of supporting Israel.

US and British military operations have failed to stop Houthi attacks, with an Iran-linked rebel group attacking the Nebatim military air base in southern Israel on Friday. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Friday the group intercepted a U.S. drone over western Yemen.

Attacks by the Houthis and the United States and Britain have raised concerns not only about an escalation of the Gaza conflict, but also about efforts to end Yemen's civil war.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since 2022.

