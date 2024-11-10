Irish man suspected of murder of American nurse arrested in Hungary





A 37-year-old Irish man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an American nurse in Hungary, police said.

Mackenzie Michalski, 31, of Portland, Oregon, was reported missing after a night out in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on Tuesday.

Officers said the suspect was identified through CCTV footage and later confessed to killing Ms Michalski, but claimed her death was an accident.

In a statement released on Saturday, police said the man tried to cover up Ms Michalski's death by renting a car, putting her body in a suitcase and hiding it in a forest near the village of Szigliget, west of the country.

Officers said Ms Michalski was killed during an “intimate encounter” with the suspect, but provided no further details.

They were able to establish that the two men had met at a nightclub, danced together and then went to the apartment the man was renting.

He was arrested there Thursday evening and placed in pre-trial detention.

After being questioned, the suspect showed detectives where he had dumped Ms. Michalski's body, according to the police statement.

He said the man placed the nurse's body in a cabinet while he cleaned his apartment – in an attempt to “remove traces” of the alleged murder – before heading into the woods.

Ms Michalski was reported missing by friends when she was unable to return to their accommodation.

During their investigation, police said they discovered evidence that “raised suspicion of murder.”

Following Ms Michalski's disappearance, the man carried out a series of online searches, including “what does a dead body smell like after it has decomposed?”, “how do the police handle missing persons cases?” and “eliminate the smell of rotten meat”.

He also reportedly researched whether pigs ate corpses and the appearance of wild boars along Lake Balaton – a body of water near Szigliget.

In footage released by Hungarian police, a handcuffed man can be seen leading officers through the woods. Sniffer dogs and forensic investigators are present.

A Facebook group, called Find Mackenzie Michalski, claims the 31-year-old was often nicknamed Kenzie.

On Saturday, his friends held a candlelight vigil near the American embassy in Budapest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c86q4g51wpxo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos