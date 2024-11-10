British prime minister welcomes benefits of free trade amid looming US protectionism





Rachel Reeves will use her Mansion House keynote address on Thursday to advocate for the benefits of free and open trade in a direct appeal to protectionist US President-elect Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister will use his first Mansion House speech to set out the government's plans to boost economic growth through three principles: stability, investment and reform.

But she will also express her belief that free trade has brought lasting benefits to the world. The Prime Minister is expected to defend his belief that free and open trade is what makes countries richer, the Treasury said.

To protect American manufacturers, President Trump has threatened to impose tariffs of up to 20% on all imports into the United States and 60% on Chinese products.

He has already called on protectionist Robert Lighthizer to return as U.S. trade representative when he becomes president in January.

Earlier this week, Reeves said he would make a strong case to the incoming Trump administration about the economic benefits of free trade.

She told the Finance Committee: The United States also benefits from access to free and open trade with us and with other countries around the world. And that makes our society richer and allows us to enjoy the benefits of such open trade.

But she added that the UK government was preparing for a variety of situations. I don't want to sound optimistic in any way. On the other hand, I am optimistic about our ability to shape the global economic agenda.

Finance Minister Darren Jones said on Sunday the government was considering a potential response to the US tariffs.

Officials will consider a range of scenarios but the government's position is that we support free trade and support the trading relationship between the US and the UK. This is a very strong and very fruitful relationship, he told Sky News.

The government is prepared for all scenarios and we will cooperate with our American counterparts in the normal way, he said.

Asked by the BBC what would happen if the US imposed tariffs on the UK, Jones said: “If that situation arises in the future, of course we will have to react.” What I can't tell you today is how.

Lighthizer, a former U.S. steel industry lawyer, served during President Trump's final term when the U.S. launched a trade war with China and imposed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports.

Economists warned that a potential trade war could harm economic development, with Goldman Sachs earlier this week lowering its forecast for Britain's economic growth next year from 1.6% to 1.4%, citing US tariffs.

Trump's return will raise new doubts about the likelihood of Britain and the US signing a trade deal after Brexit.

When Lighthizer was previously U.S. trade representative, the United States agreed to limited trade deals with Japan and China.

suggestion

However, the new Trump administration is likely to impose conditions on any trade deal with Britain that the UK may find difficult to accept.

Sir Kim Darruck, former British ambassador to Washington, told the Observer newspaper that he believed the incoming Trump administration would propose a free trade agreement.

But the top demand in the US at the time would be unrestricted access to the UK market for low-cost products from the US agricultural sector, including hormone-treated beef and chlorine-washed chicken, he said.

So the stark choice will be whether to side with the EU or to sacrifice agriculture.

