Trump wins Arizona, wins seven battleground states | US elections 2024





Donald Trump has won the presidential election in Arizona, the Associated Press said, completing the seven battleground states and securing a decisive electoral victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump, who as of Wednesday morning had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, now has what is expected to be a final total of 312 votes to Harris' 226.

The victory returned the state to the Republican column after Joe Biden's 2020 victory and marked Trump's second victory in Arizona since 2016. Trump had campaigned on border security and the economy, tying Harris to the inflation and recording illegal border crossings during Biden's term.

Trump also won the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Nevada. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by winning six of the seven swing states he narrowly lost in North Carolina and won 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232.

Trump also won 306 in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

The Associated Press said Trump won 74.6 million votes nationwide, or 50.5 percent, to Harris's 70.9 million, or 48 percent.

In the U.S. Senate race in Arizona between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego, Lake, who has consistently denied that Biden won the White House fairly in 2020, trailed the Democrat 48.5% to 49 .5%, or around 33,000 votes, as at mid-morning on Saturday.

Other races in Arizona remain close, including the Sixth Congressional District battle between Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani and his Democratic challenger Kirsten Engel.

However, Republicans appear poised to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, in addition to control of the Senate, which they have already won, meaning they would have broad powers to potentially impose a vast program of tax and spending cuts and energy deregulation. and border security controls.

Protests against Trump erupted across the United States on Saturday as people on both coasts took to the streets, frustrated by his re-election. Thousands of people in major cities, including New York and Seattle, have demonstrated against the former president and now president-elect, amid his threats against reproductive rights and his promises to carry out mass expulsions at the start of his term. presidency.

Biden and Trump would meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House announced Saturday. At the invitation of President Biden, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

In a sign of Trump's possible impact on the Ukraine war, one of his top advisers said the new US administration's priority for the country would be achieving peace rather than helping it regain territories. conquered by Russia during almost three years of war. In an interview with the BBC, broadcast on Saturday, Bryan Lanza, Trump's political adviser since his 2016 presidential campaign, said: When Zelensky says we will only stop this fighting, there will only be peace once Crimea is returned. , we have news for President Zelensky: Crimea has disappeared.

