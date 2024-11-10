US election results map 2024: how does it compare to 2020? | 2024 US Election News





Republicans won a larger share of the vote in every state in 2024 than in 2020. Al Jazeera breaks down the numbers.

With all states now counted, US President-elect Donald Trump won 312 of 538 electoral votes, including all seven battleground states, while his Democratic rival Kamala Harris received 226.

Republicans also lead the popular vote by about 4 million votes, with 95 percent of the votes counted.

So how do these results compare to 2020 and which states have moved the most to the right?

(Al Jazeera) States ranked from reddest to bluest

Republicans won majorities in 31 of the nation's 50 states, with their biggest victories in Wyoming (72.3 percent), West Virginia (70.1 percent), North Dakota (67.5 percent). percent), Idaho (66.8 percent) and Oklahoma (66.1 percent).

Meanwhile, Democrats won 19 states as well as the capital D.C. where they received 92.4 percent of the vote, followed by Vermont (64.3 percent), Maryland (61.5 percent), Massachusetts (61.2 percent) and Hawaii (60.6 percent).

The table below shows the results for each state, from the most Republican votes to the least with 95 percent of votes reported nationally.

Battlefield Condition Results

Ahead of the Nov. 5 election, pollsters identified seven battleground states with results within a few percentage points, making them too close to call.

In the U.S. Electoral College, a candidate must receive at least 270 electoral votes out of 538 to win the presidency.

Each state is allocated a certain number of electoral votes based on its population. Some states consistently favor one party, making them safe for Democrats or Republicans, while battleground or swing states can change, making them crucial in deciding elections.

The seven battleground states, totaling 93 electoral votes, included:

Pennsylvania (19), Georgia (16), North Carolina (16), Michigan (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10) and Nevada (6).

US Election Results: 2020 vs. 2024

In 2020, Democrats, led by Joe Biden, won 306 electoral votes in 25 states and the capital, Washington, D.C., while Trump received 232 by winning the remaining 25 states.

In 2024, Donald Trump's Republican Party flipped six states to win the 2024 election.

(Al Jazeera) All 50 states have gone red in 2024

Republicans won a larger share of the vote in every state in 2024 than in 2020, with 95% of the vote counted nationwide.

In the 2020 election, Trump received 37.74% of the vote in New York, while Biden received 60.87%. However, in 2024, Trump received 44.17% of the vote, compared to Harris' 55.83%. This is the largest change, with a change of 6.43 percent and almost 97 percent of votes counted.

Other notable shifts to the right include New Jersey (4.92 percent), Florida (4.88 percent), California (4.61 percent), and Massachusetts (4.38 percent).

The map below shows the percentage change in each state across the country.

(Al Jazeera)

