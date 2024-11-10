Donald Trump could offer second UK state visit due to change of monarch | politics





It has emerged that Donald Trump could be offered a second state visit to the UK. This is because both the government and the king have changed since he was last invited.

But government sources have denied Nigel Farage's claims that US House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has already invited the US president-elect to address both houses of parliament.

His predecessor, John Bercow, said he would block any invitation to Trump to address Congress during his 2019 state visit.

President Trump was invited to Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth's state visit in 2019, and Prime Minister Theresa May was the prime minister.

No other world leader has ever made two official state visits, although French President Jacques Chirac was invited by the Queen in 1996 and 2004, the latter on what was called a special visit commemorating the centenary of the Entente Cordiale.

But government sources said Trump's second state visit should not be ruled out because of three differences since 2019: the change of government from Conservatives to Labor and the new King Charles III.

But it is not routine for a U.S. president to be asked to address Congress during a state visit. The last American president to do so was Barack Obama. US President Joe Biden has not even received a full state visit hosted by the monarch, although his presidency has included the final year of the pandemic, the Queen's death and the subsequent coronation of Charles III.

Farage told the Reform Party's Welsh rally on Friday: I think having Sir Lindsay Hoyle as speaker is an improvement over that hideous little creaky Bercow that went before. And in fact, he has already invited Donald Trump to come and speak to both houses of Congress next year.

However, Farage has not repeated these claims since. State visits by all heads of state are usually issued by the British government and the itinerary is set by No 10, Buckingham Palace and the visiting dignitary.

The Speaker has a ceremonial role in inviting parliament to speak, but in reality it is requested and agreed upon between the two states. It is reported that the speaker has not yet received any requests.

Farage has repeatedly renewed his offer to act as an intermediary between the British government and the incoming Trump administration, but this has been rejected by Labor ministers. He said if he could help in any way to mend the barriers between the Labor administration and the incoming Trump administration, he would do so.

But on Sunday morning Treasury Secretary Darren Jones said that would not happen, saying Clacton's constituents deserved a bit of a full-time MP rather than a transatlantic commentator.

