With their gains in the US parliamentary elections, the Republicans move closer to unified power | 2024 US Election News





Republicans are five seats short of a majority in the House of Representatives, with 19 elections still uncalled.

Republicans are moving closer to unified control of the US government after winning another seat in the US House of Representatives.

Incumbent Rep. Eli Crane, representing Arizona's 2nd District, was re-elected Saturday, according to the Associated Press. His victory brings the Republican Party to 213 of the 218 seats needed for a majority in the House.

With Donald Trump's victory in the November 5 presidential election and with Republicans also securing control of the Senate or the upper house of Congress, retaining the House would give Republicans a powerful mandate. The party would be more likely to be able to pass a broad legislative agenda focused on tax and spending cuts, energy deregulation and strengthening border security.

Meanwhile, Democrats picked up 203 seats in the House, after their party's Greg Stanton won re-election Sunday in Arizona's 4th Congressional District.

Nineteen elections for the 435-seat House of Representatives remain uncalled, with most of the pending elections taking place in Western states where vote counting is generally slower. More than a dozen of those seats are considered competitive, although Democrats would need to win them all to lock in Republican control.

Republicans hold narrow leads in several of the tightest unannounced races in Arizona, Colorado and Iowa. Democrats are ahead in close contests in Ohio, Maine and Oregon. In California, where six close races are still up for grabs, Republicans lead in four.

Even the Democrats admit that the Republicans are on track to retain their majority in 2025, reports the American news site Axios.

Trump dismisses Pompeo and Haley

Envisioning a unified power, Trump continued to meet with candidates for future government positions. However, he ruled out bringing back two senior officials from his previous administration known for their hawkish foreign policy views.

Writing on his social network Truth Social, Trump said he would not invite former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to join his team.

Trump repeatedly boasted that he could end the war in Ukraine in his first 24 hours in office and criticized U.S. aid to kyiv in its fight against Russia, a position that diverges from that by Pompeos.

“I have greatly enjoyed working with them before and would like to thank them for their service to our country,” Trump wrote of Pompeo and Haley.

Separately, Trump said the 2025 presidential inauguration would be co-chaired by real estate investor and campaign donor Steve Witkoff and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20 to begin his second non-consecutive term as president of the United States.

