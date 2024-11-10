Trump: If I become president, I might give Britain special tariff exemptions





A source close to US President-elect Donald Trump said: "The UK could be exempt from tariffs."

A source close to US President-elect Donald Trump said: “The UK could be exempt from tariffs.”

Sources close to Mr Trump told The Telegraph that Britain could be exempted from the tariffs that formed the basis of his economic platform.

It comes after President Donald Trump was reported to be seeking advice from government officials on the impact tariffs could have on the UK economy.

The president-elect previously said he would raise tariffs by 10% on goods imported into the U.S. from around the world and by 60% on goods imported from China.

Commerce Department officials have commissioned advice and forecasts on various economic scenarios that could result from Trump's election to a second presidency.

“As one would expect, we have been closely monitoring the US election campaign and ensuring we are well prepared for any outcome,” a government source said.

“We will continue to monitor developments, take advice and build relationships with our counterparts to put the UK in the best possible position.

“We look forward to working closely with President Trump’s team to strengthen the UK-US trade relationship to support businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Meanwhile, former British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darruck said she expects Trump to follow through on his tariff threats.

Writing in The Observer newspaper on Sunday, Lord Darroch said: “I think President Trump will immediately impose tariffs on all US imports and say, 'If you want tariffs removed, come up with something for me to rebalance trade.' “he said.

“The EU will almost certainly retaliate and the UK will face a difficult decision: will we match the EU’s retaliatory tariffs, or will we seek a bilateral deal, such as a free trade agreement?”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Trump's return to the White House was a “golden opportunity” for Britain to strike a trade deal with the United States.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, she said the Conservatives had moved forward with a deal they had “left on the shelf” but were “ready to dust off” when Joe Biden took office in 2020.

Government officials are reportedly seeking advice on the impact President Donald Trump could have on the British economy if he imposes tariffs.

There are concerns about the impact tariffs could have on the global economy, but on Friday New Jersey's Democratic Governor Phil Murphy said he thought there could be a 'lane' for the UK on trade with the US.

Speaking to journalists, he gave an optimistic assessment of what Trump's election could mean for British exports.

“I’m sure you’re concerned about tariffs and the relationship between our two countries,” he said.

“If I had to guess, I would say there is a route to England.

“There are fewer pathways to the EU and NATO.

“The UK has a way to decide.”

