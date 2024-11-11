Remembrance Sunday Live: Princess Kate joined King Charles for a rare royal appearance.





An emotional Princess of Wales made a rare second appearance of the remembrance weekend with the King at the Cenotaph this morning.

On Sunday, Prince Charles led the nation in a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the conflict with his son, the Prince of Wales, and his sister, the Crown Prince.

Dressed in black and with three poppies pinned to her coat, Kate looked somber as she watched the service from above from the balcony of the nearby Foreign Office.

The monarch laid the first wreath at the memorial to honor the fallen, with William and Anne following suit.

At the event, politicians including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and former prime ministers joined in to lay flowers.

Kate's appearance marks the first time she has been in public office for two consecutive days since the beginning of the year, marking a significant step toward her gradual return to the royal family after cancer treatment.

Latest Royal NewsShow Latest Updates 1731276660 views: Princess of Wales attends Remembrance Day Cenotaph ceremony. The Princess of Wales attends the Remembrance Day Cenotaph ceremony.

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 22:11

1731268906Hidden message in Kate’s Memorial Day outfit

The Princess of Wales wore a traditionally sombre black outfit when she appeared at the war memorial for Remembrance Sunday.

Kate's diamond and pearl drop earrings were from the late Queen and she wore a silver brooch of the Queen's Dragoon Guards, a nod to her role as commander-in-chief of the regiment, beneath three red poppies.

Some people claim that each poppy represents a different lineage of the army, while others say that a single flower looks better than a single flower.

Another theory is that Kate wore the trio of poppies in memory of her great-grandmother's three brothers who died in World War I.

The Princess of Wales wore a fishnet hat, her hair in a twisted chignon and a military-style coat. (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 20:01

1731265246Kate attended the Remembrance Sunday service for another year.

The princess made her first service appearance as the Duchess of Cambridge 13 years ago, seven months after marrying William, joining the royal family and becoming HRH.

She was photographed in 2011 wearing a black double-breasted coat by Diane von Furstenberg and a small-brimmed hat with a large bow by couture milliner Jane Corbett.

Kate attended every year in 2020, including during the Covid pandemic when the increasingly frail Queen Elizabeth II was unable to attend services due to a back sprain, when she took a socially distanced walk to the balcony with Camilla.

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 19:00

1731261646Ending a memorable weekend

Remembrance weekend is one of the most important times in the royal family's annual calendar, and this year was no different.

The weekend began with a number of royals attending the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

The King, along with his family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, watched closely as serving soldiers paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in service.

During the festivities, poppy-clad William and Kate applauded Sir Tom Jones' performance of I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall with the Royal Air Force Central Band and stood and clapped alongside other members of the royal family. For veterans of World War II.

In Kate's groundbreaking appearance, she joined Charles and William at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph on Sunday.

This is the first time the princess has been engaged for two consecutive days since she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Charles, with his son William and sister the Princess Royal standing behind him, is leading the nation in a two-minute silence to remember those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The monarch laid the first wreath at the memorial to honor the fallen, with William and Anne following suit.

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 18:00

1731258106100-year-old blind man marched past monument for first time and felt 10 feet tall

A 100-year-old visually impaired military veteran said he felt ten feet tall as he marched past London's Cenotaph to attend the annual Remembrance Day service for the first time.

Michael Woods, from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, marched with more than 40 other blind veterans supported by charity Blind Veterans UK.

A World War II veteran, he was conscripted in 1943 and joined the Royal Air Force, where he trained as an aircraft mechanic.

A release from the charity said Mr Woods was very proud to finally be marching in Whitehall.

It was truly an amazing experience. I have never felt anything like this, said the veteran. The crowd cheering us on as we walked around made me feel like I was 10 feet tall.

I am so proud to finally be marching here for our 100th anniversary. It's truly an honor. And what made it even sweeter was that my wife and family were watching me on TV.

(Blind Veterans UK/PA Wire)

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 17:01

View 1731254866: Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch take part in Remembrance Sunday service. Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch take part in Remembrance Sunday service.

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 16:07

1731253126Picture of the royal family attending the memorial (Aaron Chown/PA Wire) The Prince of Wales salutes during the Remembrance Day service (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire) (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 15:38

1731250906Kate Middleton: The princess's timeline from her cancer diagnosis to her return to the royal family.

Last March, Kate confirmed she had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer. She then fought a nine-month battle, undergoing preventive chemotherapy. She endured intense online speculation in the weeks leading up to her public announcement and has remained largely out of the spotlight since.

The princess appeared at both the Remembrance Festival at the Royal Albert Hall last Saturday and the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Although the number of appearances was small this year, this is the first time that he has appeared as a public official for two consecutive days since the beginning of the year.

Here's the full timeline of Kate's health journey so far in 2024:

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 15:01

1731248866The Queen watches the Cenotaph service on TV and observes two minutes of silence at home.

The Queen watched the moving Remembrance Sunday service from home while recovering from a chest infection.

Camilla privately observed the two minutes of silence while it was broadcast live on television from her Wiltshire home, Raymill, after doctors ordered her not to attend the annual event.

Camilla's wreath was placed at the monument on her behalf by Major Ollie Plunkett of her riding of The Rifles, as was customary even if she was present.

Above it was a handwritten tribute by the Queen, which included the words 'Eternal memory' and Camilla R.

The poppy ring is very similar to the one used on Charles' beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 14:27

As the nation pauses for Remembrance Sunday, Swinney pays tribute to his war hero uncle.

First Minister John Swinney led the tribute at a Remembrance Sunday service in Edinburgh and said he would especially remember his uncle, who died in World War II.

Mr Swinney joined the city's Provost and other civic leaders to lay a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance outside the city council, along with veterans and military personnel.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the service, Prime Minister Sweeney said it was important to pay tribute to those who died protecting our freedoms.

The First Minister's uncle, Corporal Tom Hunter of 43 Royal Marine Commandos, died at Comacchio, Italy, on 3 April 1945.

Mr Swinney said: On Remembrance Day I especially remember all those who lost their lives. I especially remember my late uncle.

He was 21 years old. He sacrificed his life to protect his troops, for which he was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, Britain's highest award for bravery.

The award was given to the late grandmother and grandfather, but it was of little comfort to them, as they had lost a son, a mother had lost a brother, and her brothers had lost brothers.

We fondly remember the sacrifice he made so that we could live in freedom.

The First Minister laid a wreath at the Memorial Stone in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Athena StavrouNovember 10, 2024 14:01

