



Britain's annual Remembrance Day 2024 takes on special significance because this year marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, and the Imperial War Museum are preparing for images of the men and women who took part in the Normandy campaign to be projected onto the Elizabeth Tower beneath Big Ben.

Political leaders past and present will march to lay wreaths at a monument commemorating “our glorious deaths” sacrificed in two world wars and other military conflicts. Those gathered see no contradiction in the fact that they would all have been involved in cutting Britain's defense capabilities.

D-Day, when British and American troops fought on the beaches to liberate Europe, remains a defining moment of British patriotic pride to this day. That's why it was a huge mistake for Rishi Sunak to leave the beach early in the summer. French and international commemoration of 6 June 1944.

Since then, the UK and Europe have been placed under the extended security umbrella of the United States.

Read more: British military commander insists country is ready for war

Americans belatedly came to the rescue in two world wars, and we assume they will do so again. The North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) states that an attack on one member is an attack on all members and that the United States is the dominant contributor to NATO in both cash and military power.

As tensions rise across the world, from Ukraine to the Middle East to China, there has already been fresh anxiety among British politicians about how safe we ​​really are. A recent House report was titled “Ready For War?”

Donald Trump's re-election and his “America First” priorities have further increased these pressures.

Image: The King attends Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph in 2023. Photo: AP

Russia's territorial aggression against Ukraine has reignited bloody confrontations between nation-states on our continent.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Mr Trump has said he has no obligation to defend European countries who are not spending as much as he believes they should.

Given the enthusiasm of successive governments to cash in on peace dividends by cutting defense spending, there are real doubts about whether Britain will be able to defend itself if it faces another war, British General Roley Walker has said. As head of the British army.

This summer he set himself the task of preparing to “deter or fight war within three years.”

He aims to double the military's “lethality” against individual or coordinated threats from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Image: Donald Trump after he takes the stage to declare victory. Photo: Reuters

The recent BRICS summit in Russia and the deployment of North Korean troops to fight President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine both demonstrate a willingness to internationalize regional conflicts. George Robertson, a former defense secretary and former NATO secretary-general who leads the government's defense review, also confirmed the threat posed by the “deadly foursome”.

Gen. Walker said smarter use of technologies like drones and AI could increase the lethality of existing spending.

The problem is that resources must be diverted from existing capabilities at a time when deployable combat personnel are already at their lowest level in 200 years.

British politicians are increasingly aware of the need for capacity building, and overlapping inquiries are occurring.

However, given the overall pressure on national budgets, they have been reluctant to focus on the full fiscal impact.

Badenoch calls out Lammy at PMQs.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, the new leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, challenged Sir Kier Starmer to say when Britain would spend 2.5% of GDP on defence. He countered that the last Labor government had last spent a lot of money, although it remained an unspecified commitment. From Mr Cameron to Mr Sunak, the Conservatives have never done that.

This argument ignores the reality that effective security requires spending to surge above 3%, and that President Trump may make such a demand.

The United States spends 3.5% of its national wealth, which is 68% of all other countries' defense spending.

Read more:D-Day: The story of the 24 hours that changed the worldIs Britain ready for war amid the threat of conflict?Britain must be ready for war within three years, the head of the British army has warned.

Image: President Vladimir Putin meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the BRICS summit in Kazan. pick reuter

They have yet to hit the official NATO target of 2 percent, designed to “Trump-proof” the alliance against a possible U.S. withdrawal.

The United States currently has 100,000 troops stationed in Europe, an increase of 20,000 since President Putin's attack in 2022.

The incoming Trump administration will certainly want to reduce that number. But in any case, America's commitments are slowly being scaled back.

This week Professor Malcolm Chalmers told members of the Defense Select Committee: “The UK’s most plausible planning assumption at present is that the US will provide a smaller and smaller share of NATO’s overall capabilities and we will need to fill those gaps.”

Could Trump's tariffs affect the UK?

2:10 Could Trump's tariffs affect the UK?

Given the likelihood that President Trump's proposed new tariffs will slow the global economy, Sir Keir's Labor government will have far less to spend on public services than proposed. It seems inconceivable that the UK would be willing to go above 2.5% for whatever the current Defense Review says is needed to defend the Kingdom.

On current defense spending, new Defense Secretary John Healey has claimed he inherited a “black hole” of £17 billion of unfunded planned spending from the Conservatives.

Ukraine is likely to be the first flashpoint.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's supporters want the United States to increase military support as the United States “pivots” to a greater threat from China and wants Europe to shoulder more of the burden of defending itself.

President Trump said he would end the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours.

Image: Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York. Photo: Reuters

In essence, Putin will maintain some of his territorial claims over Donbas and NATO will not extend security guarantees to an independent Ukraine.

President Trump has already said that NATO's long-awaited, vague final membership proposal was a “mistake.”

Hoping not to further alienate the United States, some major European countries, including Germany, which is struggling financially, appear ready to join the sell-out.

A number of security experts, including former acting deputy prime minister David Lidington, said the deal would be “Donald Trump’s Munich”.

This is a reference to Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain's 'Peace for Our Time' agreement with Adolf Hitler, which failed to prevent further attacks by Nazi Germany before World War II.

Then, as in World War I before it, the “America First” instincts led the Europeans to sort out the mess themselves. However, American forces were decisively bled in both battles.

Once again, Britain and Europe are unprepared for war and dependent on an increasingly unreliable United States. The politicians, prime ministers, and generals who gather at the Cenotaph to honor the fallen must have a lot on their minds.

