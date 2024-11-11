Shooting in Alabama: a teenager killed and 16 people injured in the attack on an American university | US News





One person was killed and 16 others injured in a shooting at a US university.

Homecoming week at Tuskegee University in Alabama was marked early Sunday by the attack on campus.

An 18-year-old man died during the attack. He wasn't a college student, but some of the injured were.

Of the 16 injured, 12 suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.

“The parents of this individual [killed] were notified. Several other people, including Tuskegee University students, were injured and are being treated at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” the university said in a statement.

A 25-year-old man, who was found with a weapon as he left the scene of the shooting, has been arrested and charged with a federal offense.

The FBI also joined the investigation.

Among the injured were a student who was shot in the stomach and a student who was shot in the arm, city police chief Patrick Mardis said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation said its agents were notified of multiple people shot around 1:40 a.m. and were still gathering information.

Read more from Sky News: Four people arrested after 400kg of cocaine found. One dead after car plunges into river. Latest US election live blog

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News

Tap here

Police were responding to an unrelated double shooting off campus when they received a call about the incident at the university, Mardis said.

The shooting occurred as the historically black university's 100th homecoming week was drawing to a close.

All Monday classes have been canceled.

Amare Hardee, president of the university's Student Government Association, said, “This senseless act of violence has affected each of us, directly or indirectly.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/alabama-shooting-teenager-killed-and-16-people-injured-in-us-university-attack-13252378 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos