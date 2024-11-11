132 hours of 'non-stop' snowfall as UK weather map turns purple | weather | tidings





Snow is expected to fall in the UK for 132 hours, with the weather map turning purple as temperatures drop below freezing.

A map created on Saturday (9 November) shows snow falling in northern Scotland, around the Scottish Borders and south of Newcastle at 6am on Sunday 17 November.

It will spread to parts of the North East coast and Midlands by 6pm the same day, according to WX charts.

Snow is expected to cover most of Scotland, northern England and the Midlands, with white patches even visible as far south as Hampshire by midday on Monday 18 November.

A mix of snow and rain had blanketed almost all of Scotland and England by 12pm on November 19, according to maps from WX Charts. However, Wales and south-west England saw little to no snow.

But by noon the next day, snow had spread westwards across Wales, Somerset and Devon, and conditions looked much the same until it started to fall around 6pm on Friday 22 November, according to WX charts.

Snow is expected to fall for 132 hours, but it is not expected to be very thick on the ground, with most areas only having a depth of 1 cm.

However, if the maps prove accurate up to this point, some northern parts of England, particularly central Scotland and the Scottish Borders, could see depths of up to 7cm.

According to the map, major cities including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff and London are likely to see snow between November 17 and 22.

By noon on November 17, temperatures in northern Scotland could fall to -7C, while much of the rest of the UK could be 0C or slightly higher.

According to weather maps from WX Charts, the mercury will begin to rise steadily into the single digits on November 21st.

Snow may appear on maps from WX Charts, but not in the Met Office's long-term weather forecast for November 14-23.

According to the National Weather Service, the Southwest is most likely to remain dry and temperatures may be average, but mild in the Northwest and below average in the Southeast.

High pressure may decrease to the west, meaning much of the UK is likely to become unsettled, with rain and showers “likely” to be most frequent in the north and east.

“This will also increase the likelihood of northerly winds and colder weather,” the Met Office’s long-term forecast concluded.

