



Britain is considering all possible options regarding US President-elect Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine, the Treasury Secretary has said. afternoon.

Whitehall officials are considering and planning for a variety of scenarios, Darren Jones told Sky News on Sunday. During the US presidential election, President Trump announced that he would find a solution to end the war within one day, but did not specify how. His vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, has strongly opposed providing more funding to aid Ukraine.

Jones said Britain would not back down from its commitments. We don't want any expression of the idea of ​​retreating from it. That's why we're offering them $3 billion a year. “As you know, it is difficult in the financial situation in the UK, but it is the right decision for us,” he said.

Officials will consider and plan for a range of scenarios, as they would in any other administration, to ensure the UK is in the strongest possible position.

But Mr Jones will not commit to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defense until the end of the current parliament, saying security and defense are priorities but this means compromises in other areas.

Jones also responded to British reform leader Nigel Farages' offer to help a Labor government work with Donald Trump, saying: The counterfactual here is that we have no influence and no relationship. That's not true.

I think [Mr Farage] The focus should be on working with Claxon's constituents, who deserve some full-time representation, rather than being transatlantic commentators.

Britain's defense secretary, Admiral Tony Radakin, told the BBC on Sunday that Russia was still paying a heavy price from Vladimir Putin's invasion and that October was its worst-cost month since the conflict began in February 2022.

The enormous pain and suffering the Russian nation will have to endure because of Putin's ambitions will result in Russia losing 700,000 people dead or injured, he told the BBC Ones Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg program, adding that the only gain would be a very small land increment.

The cost of the war, in which he devoted more than 40 percent of public spending to defense and security, also cost Russia dearly.

Jones said defense spending targets would be announced but would have to wait for the Strategic Defense Review.

He told Sky News: Today I spent 2.3%. The question is how to spend that money; protecting the country is non-negotiable. That's not a compromise. A balance is then achieved with other areas of public spending. So, are we protecting our country today? Of course it is. Want to make sure you're complying with your NATO obligations? Of course it is.

But the Strategic Defense Review will begin to answer some questions. It asks: What more does the UK want to offer as part of a global alliance? And that's where you start.

