Starmer will be the first British prime minister since Churchill to mark Armistice Day in France | political news





Sir Keir Starmer will attend Armistice Day commemorations in France today. It was the first attendance by a British leader since Winston Churchill joined General de Gaulle in 1944.

Cities and towns across France will commemorate the 106th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice that ended World War I.

Sir Keir will attend the event at the personal invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, and the pair will join British and French veterans and members of the public to pay tribute to the fallen.

It comes as the Prime Minister announced more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day in the UK next year.

Image: Sir Keir Starmer lays a wreath on Sunday. Photo:PA

Sir Keir is expected to lay a wreath at the Paris War Memorial, close to the Champs Elysees, and at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe, a national symbol for all those who gave their lives for France in war.

“It is an honor to stand in Paris with President Macron to honor the fallen soldiers of World War I who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today,” the Prime Minister said.

“Events like these are critical to ensuring the memories of millions of young soldiers, sailors and aviators continue on for generations to come.”

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Prior to the ceremony, Lord Kiir and President Macron are also scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss pending issues such as the war in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

Read more on Sky News: The aftereffects of Trump's victory felt by European leaders The scale of Russia's losses in Ukraine revealed

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:44 Princess of Wales on Remembrance Day

Remembrance events were held across the UK on Sunday to remember those who have served in the armed forces past and present.

King Charles, who is still receiving treatment for cancer, paid his condolences to the queen, who was unable to attend the event in central London due to a chest infection.

He appeared with his son Prince William and daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, in what was his first two back-to-back public events this year since completing cancer treatment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/starmer-to-be-first-uk-pm-to-mark-armistice-day-in-france-since-churchill-13252401 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos