HMRC to return $700 million to top UK companies after EU tax ruling

Britain's biggest companies, from the London Stock Exchange Group to the ITV broadcaster, are worth an unexpected $700 million after Britain won an appeal against a Brussels-backed crackdown that forced London to collect taxes against its wishes. is expected to receive a windfall.

HM Revenue & Customs is refunding the company after a September ruling overturned the European Commission's 2019 decision that Britain's tax exemption for business groups using overseas financing companies amounted to illegal state aid.

The European Court of Justice's ruling was a blow to European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, who has pushed for a level playing field against taxing multinational companies.

And at the same time that Sir Keir Starmer's Labor administration is trying to raise taxes and plug a hole in public finances, the UK government is leaving behind a $700 million bill to repay big business.

Media and education group Pearson will be one of the biggest beneficiaries, with the prospect of recovering $105 million after the British government successfully appealed its 2019 decision. This cash will be returned at some point in the future, and the associated tax provision of $63 million will be released in 2024, it said.

LSEG paid $11 million to HMRC under the Commissions 2019 decision, bringing its total potential exposure to up to $65 million, according to its most recent annual report published before the court ruling. LSEG said it welcomed the ruling.

Another beneficiary of this ruling is British broadcaster ITV, which is expected to receive a tax refund of about $10 million, a group official said. ITV declined to comment on the ruling.

The ruling is expected to cost the exchequer $700 million in the current tax year, according to figures released by the Office for Budget Responsibility with Chancellor Rachel Reeves on October 30.

The ECJ's ruling was the final step in a years-long legal battle that began a year before Britain left the EU when Brussels moved to crack down on illegal state aid to British-based multinationals.

The dispute centered on British rules cracking down on companies that reduce their taxes by transferring profits to foreign subsidiaries, controlled in the UK, or controlled foreign companies.

The scheme included tax exemptions for offshore financial companies used by large conglomerates to finance their operations. The loophole was brought forward by former Chancellor George Osborne in a bid to encourage big companies to set up headquarters in the UK.

The committee argued that these exemptions, granted from 2013 to 2018, amounted to illegal state aid and therefore forced the UK to collect taxes against its wishes.

However, the decision was challenged by some affected businesses with the support of Britain's previous Conservative government. Their claims were rejected by the EU's General Court before being upheld by the final appeal court last September. Because the exemption applied while the UK was still an EU member, the European Court had jurisdiction.

It is the latest example of a country making a legal argument that it does not need to collect taxes as the government attempts to attract multinational companies to the country through a generous tax system. In another September ruling, Apple was ordered to pay $13 billion to Ireland after the ECJ rejected claims by the iPhone maker and Dublin that the company had not received a tax deal.

FTSE 250 groups Chemring and Inchcape and former FTSE 100 aerospace and defense group Meggitt were among the larger UK groups previously reported to have been affected by the 2019 council decision.

Chemring and Inchcape declined to comment on whether they were prepared to receive refunds from HM Revenue & Customs. Meggitt, now called Parker Meggitt after the 2022 acquisition, did not respond to a request for comment.

HMRC declined to comment on the number or identity of companies affected by the ruling.

