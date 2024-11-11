



WATCH: Admiral Tony Radakin says the Russian people are paying a “huge price” for Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

British Defense Secretary Sir Tony Radakin said the government must provide more for defence.

In an interview with BBC One's Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said his call-up would “not be a surprise” and that anyone in his profession would “always want more from the defence”.

Appearing on the same programme, Chancellor of the Exchequer Darren Jones said the government wanted to increase defense spending from 2.3% to 2.5% of national income.

But he did not say when the target would be achieved, or before the next election, which could be held in 2029 at the latest.

Jones said he would not set a deadline for the government to complete its strategic defense review.

The review, led by former Labor minister and NATO chief George Robertson, is examining the current state of the military, the threats the UK faces and the capabilities needed to address them. It is scheduled to be completed in the spring.

Jones warned that increased defense spending represented a “trade-off” with other areas of public spending.

A Whitehall source told the BBC it was a matter of “when and if not” the government would reach its 2.5% target. They also said the election of Donald Trump as the next US president had “focused” on the need for increased military spending.

President Trump has repeatedly called on European countries to increase defense spending and said he would allow aggressors like Russia to “do whatever they want” with countries that do not.

Dame Priti Patel, who was appointed Conservative shadow foreign secretary earlier this week, said the government should aim to meet the 2.5% target by 2030.

Asked whether her party would accept cuts elsewhere to meet the 2.5% target, Dame Priti insisted there were “efficiencies” that could be achieved as well as changes to “the performance of civil servants”.

She added that the government “could have done more in that budget to set the path for 2.5% of GDP in the defense sector”.

She said the increase was “essential”, adding: “We live in very geopolitically unstable times and we need to go one step further.”

Sir Tony said it was important for the government to “strike the balance between the ambitions of the country and the Prime Minister and the resources to meet those ambitions”.

He also said the Army needs “long-term stability” and “clarity” about spending.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has intensified calls for an increase in Britain's defense budget.

Assessing the conflict, Sir Tony said Russia had suffered its worst month of casualties since the war began in 2022.

He said Russian troops were averaging about 1,500 deaths and injuries “every day” in October.

Russia does not disclose the number of dead, but Western defense officials said October's death toll was the highest so far.

Sir Tony said the Russian people were paying a “huge price” for Mr Putin's invasion.

Sir Tony said: “Russia will suffer 700,000 people killed or injured as a result of the enormous pain and suffering the Russian nation will have to endure because of President Putin’s ambitions.”

He said the loss was due to “small land gains.”

“There is no doubt that Russia is making tactical and territorial gains, and this is putting pressure on Ukraine,” he said.

But he said Russia was spending more than 40% of its public spending on defense and security, which he said was a “huge waste” for the country.

US President-elect Donald Trump's allies claim Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy may have to cede territory to end the conflict, while Sir Tony insisted Western allies would be firm “as long as necessary”.

“This is the message that President Putin needs to absorb and the message that reassures President Zelenskyy,” he said on the program.

