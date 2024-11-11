US Presidential Election Updates: Trump Asks Senate to Streamline His Cabinet Selection as Recruitment Begins | US elections 2024





President-elect Donald Trump has asked the new Republican leader in the Senate to streamline the temporary approval of his Cabinet nominations, as his team begins to assemble the new White House team.

Three Republicans are fighting to replace outgoing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ahead of the party's vote Wednesday. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has garnered support from the Trump Maga camp, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk and Marco Rubio, each of whom has been speculated to be part of Trump's top team.

Any Republican senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must accept termination nominations, Trump posted on social media, referring to a controversial measure that would put in place his cabinet picks while temporarily avoiding a long Senate confirmation process.

The president-elect also announced he would bring back immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders and deportation efforts in the new administration, calling Homan his border czar. Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration and has tasked his longtime friend Howard Lutnick with recruiting officials who will implement his agenda, rather than diluting it.

Trump spoke with Vladimir Putin on Thursday and advised him not to escalate the war in Ukraine, reminding him of Washington's significant military presence in Europe, the Washington Post reported Sunday. The US president-elect has expressed interest in follow-up discussions on resolving the war in Ukraine, the Post reported. Trump also spoke Sunday evening with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, agreeing to work together for peace in Europe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had good and very important conversations with Trump, speaking three times since Tuesday's election, according to Reuters. We agree on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger it poses, Netanyahu said. In the United States, the anti-war movement Uncommitte plans to continue its activism and has blamed Trump's victory on Democrats' handling of the Middle East conflict.

Trump was declared the winner in Arizona, completing the Republican sweep of so-called swing states and rubbing salt in Democrats' wounds as it was announced the president-elect was set to meet Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday for talks. the presidential transfer of power.

Republicans appeared poised to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Sunday, after Republican Eli Crane was re-elected to a House seat, representing Arizona's 2nd Congressional District , Saturday evening.

Bitcoin hit a new record high, surpassing $80,000 for the first time in its history shortly after 7 p.m. ET, according to Agence France-Presse. The cryptocurrency has continued to rise since Trump's victory.

Trump's remarks about revoking broadcast licenses and jailing journalists could undermine press freedom, his defenders have warned. The campaign for the election of the president-elect was marked by hostile speeches against journalists and calls to punish television channels and prosecute journalists and their sources.

Some companies have moved their factories from China to Southeast Asia, anticipating that Trump could impose high tariffs on Beijing upon his return to the White House, developers of industrial parks in the region say.

Bernie Sanders said he opposed any move to urge the top liberal U.S. Supreme Court justice to resign to replace a younger liberal before Biden's term ends. Sonia Sotomayor, 70, is known to suffer health problems, and some Democrats fear Trump has the opportunity to appoint a new justice and further strengthen the conservative-leaning highest courts.

Sanders also defended his comments that Democrats had abandoned working-class voters, after Nancy Pelosi criticized Sanders for his statement, telling the New York Times: “I don't respect him.” [for] saying that. The party is grappling with the implications of its electoral defeat and risks facing a brutal civil war to determine the best path forward.

