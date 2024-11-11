What is the new norovirus strain sweeping the UK?





A new strain of norovirus is sweeping across the UK, with cases of the bug reaching unusually high levels for this time of year.

Norovirus is a nasty gastrointestinal bug whose common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain.

The number of cases is double the average for this time of year, with the most dominant strain identified as GII.17 (nicknamed the Kawasaki strain), according to the study.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that the variant now accounts for around 70% of all bug cases, according to recent figures.

Health officials added: During the first 16 weeks of the 2024/2025 season, this was the most commonly detected norovirus genotype.

As Kawasaki bug cases surge in the UK, here's how to spot and treat it.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also called winter vomiting bug, is a gastrointestinal bug that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It can be very unpleasant, but it usually goes away after about two days.

The main symptoms of norovirus are nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, high fever, headache, and pain in limbs.

Vomiting is a common symptom of norovirus (Alamy/PA).

What is Kawasaki Lineage?

The Kawasaki variant, a type of norovirus, was first discovered in Kawasaki, Japan in 2014.

UKHSA noted an increase in samples of this variant since April 2024 and reported that it was the most commonly detected variant during the first of the first 16 weeks of the 2024/2025 season.

It is thought to have the same symptoms as other noroviruses.

How does it spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious.

You can become infected by coming into contact with someone who already has the disease, by touching your mouth after touching a surface or object they have touched, or by eating food or drinking water that has been touched by a person who has the disease.

The NHS warns that alcohol hand gel does not kill norovirus and advises that washing hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to prevent the spread of norovirus.

Norovirus (Charles D. Humphrey/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/PA) (PA Media)

How do I treat it?

The NHS advises that people with norovirus can be treated at home and that people should miss school or work, avoid visiting care homes or hospitals and limit the risk of spreading the virus to others.

Patients are advised to return to communal facilities only after their symptoms have disappeared and to rest and drink plenty of fluids until their condition subsides.

