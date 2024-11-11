Israel claims Britain suffered pro-Palestinian attacks





Pro-Palestinian groups are planning to harm Israelis at sporting and cultural events in the UK and other European countries, Israel has warned.

The National Security Council has urged citizens to avoid all events involving Israel over the next week, including Thursday's UEFA Nations League match between Israel and Paris.

Cultural events scheduled in the UK this week include the annual Jewish Film Festival, taking place from 10 to 17 November.

In a statement published online, the council said: Over the past few days, there have been calls among pro-Palestinian/terrorist advocacy groups to harm Israelis and Jews.

This is to maximize damage by using large-scale gatherings (sports, cultural events) under the pretense of protests and demonstrations, and even to report them in the media.

Protesters run through Amsterdam holding Palestinian flags while Maccabi Tel Aviv plays Ajax nearby last Thursday (Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock)

Additionally, readiness to harm Israelis has been confirmed in several European cities, including Brussels, major British cities, Amsterdam, and Paris (before and after the Israeli national team match on November 14).

Israelis traveling abroad have also been advised not to identify themselves as such and to be aware of whether their destination has a large immigrant population from countries opposed to Israel.

The French government on Thursday rejected calls to reschedule the game but said it would significantly strengthen security measures.

On Sunday, French police said they would deploy 4,000 police officers and 1,600 stadium staff to UEFA Nations League matches to ensure security in and around the stadium.

A supporter waves a Palestinian flag in front of police during a pro-Palestinian protest in Amsterdam last week (ANP/AFP/Getty)

This comes after pro-Palestinian rioters actively sought out and attacked Israeli supporters following the football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam, Netherlands last Thursday.

A taxi driver driving across the city was seen shouting “Today we are going to hunt Jews” as young men chased and attacked Israelis throughout the city.

The night before, Israeli fans shouted anti-Arab slurs and pulled down a Palestinian flag in the city center, according to video posted on social media.

Dutch police said five people were injured and taken to hospital and 62 people were arrested following the violence, which was widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

