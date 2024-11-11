Trump names New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the UN





President-elect Donald Trump offered Rep. Elise Stefanik the job of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the New York Republican accepted the offer, a source close to the presidential transition confirmed to CBS News.

The New York Post was first to report the development, with statements from Trump and Stefanik. CNN also reported the news, citing two sources.

“I am honored to nominate President Elise Stefanik to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in my Cabinet. Elise is an incredibly strong, resilient, and intelligent fighter for America First,” Trump said in a statement to CBS News.

Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York, speaks to the media in the press room after the first vice presidential debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York on October 1, 2024. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Stefanik confirmed his acceptance of the role in a statement to The Post.

“I am truly honored to have been nominated by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” Stefanik said. “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

The position requires Senate confirmation.

Stefanik, a strong and staunch Trump ally and the No. 4 House Republican as chairman of the House Republican Conference, would take on a role that Nikki Haley held during the first Trump administration.

The former South Carolina governor sought the GOP presidential nomination during the just-concluded election season and threw her support behind Trump after dropping out of the race. Haley said she was “on hold” to go on the campaign trail on his behalf, but that didn't happen.

Stefanik spoke at Trump's controversial Madison Square Garden rally in late October.

Representative Eloise Stefanik, Republican of New York, speaks during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Stefanik was one of the harshest questioners of the three college presidents who testified before the House Education and Labor Committee last December about how they handled anti-Semitic incidents on their campuses in following the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on October 7.

Many Republican lawmakers have insisted that presidents are not doing enough to root out and denounce anti-Jewish sentiments.

Claudine Gay of Harvard University, Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania and Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology appeared before the panel. The presidents said they disdain anti-Semitic remarks but also value free speech.

Ultimately, Gay and Magill resigned.

More from CBS News

Late Gomez

Fin Gómez is the political director of CBS News. Fin oversees CBS News' daily political coverage. He has covered five presidential political cycles and several presidential campaigns. He was previously a member of the White House CBS unit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-elise-stefanik-us-un-ambassador/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos