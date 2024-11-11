How Quincy Jones Helped Launch a New US Order





SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 04: Quincy Jones arrives at the screening of the film 'Keep on Keepin On' before receiving the Seattle International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award at the SIFF Cinema Uptown Theater on June 4, 2014 in Seattle, Washington.

The music world mourned the death of legendary producer, composer and arranger Quincy Jones last week at the age of 91. Icons encapsulates the history of 20th century popular music when it comes to its collaborations with stars such as Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Lesley Gore, Donna Summer, Ray Charles, James Ingram and, most famously, Michael Jackson . This is in addition to his co-production of USA's We Are the World single for Africa and his Grammy win for Album of the Year for his 1989 LP Back on the Block, among other numerous achievements.

But somewhat overlooked in the survey of Jones' career, his label Qwest signed an alternative rock-dance group from Manchester, England, called New Order in 1985, a pivotal moment that introduced the group's recorded output to the United States (New Order, who emerged after the demise of post-punk band Joy Division, were already part of the Factory Records roster in their native UK)

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 1989: Influential British rockers New Order (left to right) are lead singer/guitarist Bernard Sumner, drummer Stephen Morris, bassist Peter Hook and keyboardist Gillian Gilbert pose for a portrait in October 1989 in New York, New York.

According to New Order singer-guitarist Bernard Sumner's 2014 memoir Chapter and Verse, it was a Jones representative, Tom Attencio, who came to see the band after they played at a benefit for the miners in the United Kingdom. New Order then decided to go with Jones. Qwest label despite offers from other record labels due to the possibility of more personal attention. Sumner remembers Jones as a really cool guy.

We really liked Quincy, Sumner wrote, and his label seemed just the right place for us. He never pressured us, didn't embarrass us and even ended up remixing Blue Monday for us in 1988, referencing one of New Orders' biggest hits from 1983.

Former New Orders bassist Peter Hook recalled Jones' work on Blue Monday in his 2017 book Substance: Inside New Order: He did a very confident job on the Blue Monday remix. We were all happy with it and considered the fact that the sound was so similar to the original a great complement to our own production skills.

In the 1993 documentary New Order Story, Jones remembered New Order as a band influenced by the Sex Pistols. At that time I didn't understand it, he says, because I thought they were much better than the Sex Pistols musically. New Order were always different, as human beings, as musicians. They were funky and really knew how to handle dance music.

Some New Order albums released during the band's tenure with Qwest included Brotherhood, Technique, Republic and the platinum-selling compilation Substance.

Following the news of Jones' death, New Order and Hook paid tribute to the music impresario and former Qwest label boss on social media on November 4.

Very sorry to hear of the passing of our former label boss and collaborator, Quincy Jones, wrote the band on X. We were on his label Qwest for many years, he did a great remix of Blue Monday in 1988 We offer you all our condolences. and thoughts of his family, he was a true legend!

“It's so sad to hear about Quincy Jones,” Hook shared on . He made us great in America. He was so humble and gentle that you immediately fell in love with him.

He continued: And to this day, I still receive a lovely message from him on Christmas and birthday cards every year! A musical genius and a tall, charming man. We will miss him very much. RIP.

Meanwhile, New Orders' 1986 album Brotherhood, featuring classic hit Bizarre Love Triangle, will be re-released in final form on November 22.

