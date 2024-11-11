



The devastated father of an American nurse killed in Budapest is struggling to pull himself together after his alleged killer who met him at a nightclub confessed to the senseless crime.

Mackenzie “Kenzie” Michalski, 31, from Fredonia, New York, went missing after leaving a popular club with a stranger on November 5 – but a 37-year-old Irish man confessed to the murder and led Hungarian police to to his corpse after disturbing it. Internet searches hinting at a murder, authorities announced Friday.

Dad Bill Michalski told The Associated Press he was “still overcome with emotion” during a candlelight vigil for his daughter on Saturday.

Nurse practitioner “Kenzie” Michalski was murdered while visiting Budapest, Hungary. WKBWTV

“There was no reason for this to happen,” he said. “I’m still trying to understand what happened…I don’t know if I ever will.”

When Kenzie Michalski never returned to her Airbnb, panicked family members turned to Facebook and GoFundMe to mobilize search efforts for the missing tourist.

“She is probably in danger,” organizers wrote on GoFundMe about the nurse, who had moved from the Empire State to Portland, Oregon in 2021, according to local reports.

Hungarian police recovered Michalski's remains and confirmed his death three days later, after the fundraiser brought in more than $30,000.

Michalski was a Western New York native, originally from Fredonia, New York. She worked in Buffalo before moving to Portland, Oregon. WKBWTV

Police only identified the suspect by the initials “LTM” and have not released a motive or details about the killing.

But LTM told authorities that Michalski's death was an accident during an “intimate encounter.” The strangers danced at the club before returning to the man's rental apartment, investigators said.

LTM's chilling internet searches included how to dispose of a body, whether pigs actually eat corpses, whether wild boars were present near Lake Balaton and police procedures for missing people, said those responsible.

The suspect allegedly tried to cover up the crime by mercilessly hiding the nurse's body in a cabinet before putting her remains in a suitcase.

'Beautiful and compassionate' Loved ones remember Western New York native killed in Hungary. WKBWTV

The suspected killer then drove 90 miles southwest to Lake Balaton in a rental car and dumped Kenzie Michalski's body, authorities say.

Kenzie Michalski had taken a trip through Europe with her friend Gretchen Tower, but the couple split when Tower left for Italy while the nurse planned one more evening in Budapest, the grieving friend said at WKBW.

Michalski was a neurosurgical nurse practitioner who previously worked at Buffalo General Medical Center. She earned her nursing degree from Daemon University in Amherst, New York, according to her Linkedin profile.

Michalski's family and friends are mourning the heartbreaking loss in a Facebook group, asking for privacy.

We are grateful that Kenzie's soul is now at peace. Her memory and legacy will live on in the hearts of all those she touched, the nurse's family and friends wrote on Facebook. WKBWTV

We are grateful that Kenzie's soul is now at peace. Her memory and legacy will live on in the hearts of all those she touched, those close to her wrote in a group message.

To understand Kenzie's mind is to wholeheartedly embrace the vast joy and wonder of life. Her wish for the world: to fully embrace the present moment, be your authentic self, practice kindness, and always walk in the light.

With post wires

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/10/world-news/devastated-father-of-us-nurse-killed-in-budapest-after-meeting-man-in-nightclub-struggles-for-answers-no-reason-for-this-to-to-happen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos