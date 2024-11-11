Israel bombs Lebanon and Gaza after US elections





DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip Israeli strikes killed dozens of people, including children, in Lebanon on Sunday and isolated northern Gaza, as the world watched for signs of how the US elections could affect the wars between Israel and Iran-backed militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah. .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had spoken three times with Donald Trump since Tuesday's election and that they were in agreement on the Iranian threat and all its components. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The Israeli airstrike in Lebanon killed at least 23 people, including seven children, in the village of Aalmat, north of Beirut, far from areas in the east and south where Hezbollah has a strong presence. There was no Israeli evacuation alert. The Israeli military said it hit a Hezbollah site used to store weapons, and the strike was being investigated.

Hezbollah began firing rockets, drones and missiles into Israel after the outbreak of war in Gaza, in solidarity with the Palestinians and Hamas. Israel retaliated and a series of escalations led to all-out war.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli strike on a house housing displaced people in the Jabaliya urban refugee camp killed at least 17 people, including nine women, according to Dr. Fadel Naim, director of Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza. Gaza City.

The Israeli military said it targeted a site where militants were operating, without providing evidence. He said details of the strike were being reviewed.

Another strike hit a house in Gaza City, killing Wael al-Khour, a minister in the Hamas-led government, as well as his wife and three children, according to Civil Defense first responders who operate under the government .

Israel strikes deeper in Lebanon

Israel has struck deeper into Lebanon since September, when it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of his top commanders. Hezbollah has expanded its rocket fire from the north to central Israel. The fighting has left more than 3,100 dead in Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry, and more than 70 people in Israel.

After the Israeli attack in Aalmat, about 40 kilometers north of Beirut, lawmaker Raed Berro denied that Hezbollah members or assets were in the affected building.

Everyone can see, in front of the cameras, that what is being pulled out of the rubble are women, children and elderly people who have nothing to do with the weapons or rocket warehouses, Berro said.

Hassan Ghaddaf, who lived next door and was slightly injured as he walked to his balcony with his morning coffee, said displaced people were in the building.

I had seen them and got to know them the other day, Ghaddaf said. They were peaceful. Rather, they had someone from the Lebanese Internal Security Forces working for the state, and we saw his costumes and clothes in the rubble.

In Syria, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Damascus suburb of Sayyida Zeinab, and the Defense Ministry said seven civilians were killed, the official SANA news agency reported. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, suggested Hezbollah was targeted. Israel had no immediate comment.

Fears of famine in northern Gaza

The mid-month deadline is approaching for the Biden administration's ultimatum to Israel: Authorize more aid to Gaza or risk possible restrictions on U.S. military funding.

Israeli forces have surrounded and largely isolated Jabaliya and the neighboring towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza over the past month, allowing only a trickle of humanitarian aid. Experts from a group monitoring food security say famine is imminent or could already be occurring.

The northern third of Gaza, including Gaza City, suffered the heaviest destruction of the 13-month war. Israel has sent its forces back, saying Hamas has regrouped.

Israeli strikes often kill women and children. The army says it only targets militants, whom it accuses of hiding among civilians.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli military released what it called footage showing Hamas mistreating detainees. The silent footage, dated between 2018 and 2020, appears to show hooded detainees chained in stress positions. In some clips, men hit them or hit them with batons. It was not possible to independently verify the videos, which the army said it had recovered during operations in Gaza.

Rights groups have long accused the Hamas-led government in Gaza and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank of abusing detainees and violently suppressing dissent. Israel has been accused of similar violations, particularly since the start of the war. Israeli prison authorities say they respect existing laws and investigate allegations of wrongdoing.

The toll of the war

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023 and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped around 250. The hostages are still inside Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities who do not distinguish between civilians and militants in their count, but say more than half of the dead were women and children.

Israeli bombings and ground invasions have left large areas of Gaza in ruins and displaced around 90% of the population of 2.3 million people, often repeatedly. Hundreds of thousands of people live in tent camps with few or no services.

Ceasefire talks brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt have repeatedly stalled, as have parallel efforts by the United States and others to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Qatar, a key mediator with Hamas, said Saturday it had suspended its efforts and would resume them when the parties demonstrate willingness and seriousness to end the brutal war.

Some Palestinians in Gaza reacted with frustration.

The Arab silence that controls Arab capitals is due to fear of the US administration and Israel, said Akram Jarada, displaced from Gaza City.

Samy Magdy reported from Cairo and Chehayeb from Beirut. Lujain Jo in Aalmat, Lebanon, and Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.

