Government expected to help UK hospices hit by national insurance hike | health policy





The Guardian understands the Government is likely to offer a financial lifeline to the hospice sector amid concerns that end-of-life care providers are at risk of closure due to the double blow of higher employers' national insurance and higher wages.

Officials have been looking at options to provide more funding for hospice and other end-of-life care through the NHS, partly to offset the impact of national insurance increases, which the industry believes could cost it $30 million a year.

Hospices are already struggling with a higher pay bill to match the 5.5% pay rise given to public health workers, and the sector as a whole estimates there will be a further shortfall of around 60 million people.

Whitehall sources said no deals had been completed, but three main options are understood to have been considered. Funding for staff pay increases consistent with NHS terms and conditions each year; Or, more broadly, as a direct funding vehicle for hospice rather than end-of-life care.

Pressed about the plight of hospices last week, First Minister Rachel Reeves suggested the problem was that the NHS was allocating funding to hospices as well as, for example, GP surgeries. Integrated care boards within the NHS have had a duty to commission palliative and end-of-life care from 2022, but the sector says the extent to which this happens is uneven and two-thirds of funding still comes from the voluntary sector.

MPs said Health Minister West Streeting had privately told them he would tackle the financial crisis facing the end-of-life care sector. Last week a message appeared in a Labor MP's WhatsApp group suggesting he was working on a solution.

The discussion on assisted suicide scheduled to be held in the National Assembly at the end of November is expected to serve as an opportunity to more fundamentally reevaluate hospice funding. The bill will consider whether to allow terminally ill patients to have assisted dying in the last six months of their lives.

A number of cabinet ministers have supported the idea in the past, but Streeting is believed to have changed his mind and is unlikely to vote for the bill as he worries the palliative care system is not where it needs to be to offer people real choice.

Labor MP Rachael Maskell, who opposes assisted dying, said improvements were needed in end-of-life care to ensure people had better access to medicines and good treatment options when receiving a terminal diagnosis.

The hospice sector is very under-resourced, but palliative medicine has so much to offer. In the assisted dying debate, we hear many tragic stories of suboptimal deaths, but it would have been much better if quality care had been provided.

The end-of-life and hospice fields remain neutral on the debate surrounding assisted dying. But there have been repeated warnings since the Budget that more funding will be needed to avoid cuts to end-of-life services.

The Marie Curie charity has written to Streeting saying the recently announced rise in employer national insurance premiums will cost the charity an extra $3 million a year, and that it believes it will not be able to cut services without further support. He warned me that it would be my only option.

Ruth Driscoll, deputy director of policy at the charity, said: It is really important that immediate funding is secured to tackle this issue. [the national insurance] The problem is that these costs occur repeatedly, so one-time funding will not be enough. The challenges facing palliative care are truly significant. The new NHS Long Term Plan and the comprehensive spending review in the spring should set out a very clear approach to transforming these services in the future.

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, which represents more than 200 hospices, said: “Too many hospices are already cutting back on their services as NHS funding has failed for years to keep up with the rapidly increasing costs of providing care.”

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

A rise in employer national insurance from April will make the situation even more serious and urgent, with average hospice costs reaching hundreds of thousands of pounds. The hospice charity is due to set its budget for the next financial year in the next month or two.

Meanwhile, a Labor lawmaker who tabled a bill on assisted dying said the bill could potentially run to more than 40 pages, giving it the strictest protections against coercion anywhere in the world.

Kim Leadbeater warned that existing policies could result in people with a strong wish to die having to travel abroad to end their lives.

Writing in House magazine, Leadbeater said his proposal would offer hope to terminally ill patients with clear, informed and firm hopes for a better death, while protecting everyone approaching the end of life from coercion or pressure. said. They make decisions that are not right for them. In fact, my bill will include some of the most stringent protections and safeguards of any law anywhere in the world.

A government spokesperson said: We want everyone to have access to high-quality end-of-life care and recognize the financial pressures facing the hospice sector and the incredible generosity of the British public, who provide a significant portion of their donations. Hospice funding.

We are determined to shift more health care services into the community and ensure patients and their families receive high-quality, personalized care in the most appropriate setting, and hospices will play a big role in that transition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/10/government-expected-help-uk-hospices-hit-national-insurance-rise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos