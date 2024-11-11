Trump picks Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations





President-elect Donald Trump has nominated House Republican Conference Chairwoman and longtime ally Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as ambassador to the United Nations, a House official confirmed Monday. transition from Trump to NBC News.

Stefanik is Trump's top Cabinet pick for his second term in the White House.

I am honored to nominate President Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough and smart fighter for America First, Trump said in a statement.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., in Washington in January. Tom Williams/Pool via Getty Images

The news was first reported by CNN. NBC News has reached out to Stefanik's office for comment.

Stefanik, 40, has been a staunch defender of Israel in its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and has been outspoken over the past year about anti-Semitism on college campuses. A day before last week's elections, Stefanik reiterated her call to delay funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East because she claims it has been infiltrated by Hamas.

Israel accused staff members of the organization of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, prompting it to fire at least 10 people. The Israeli parliament voted at the end of October to ban the organization's operations.

Stefanik has served as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference since May 2021, after serving as then-Representative. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted for her vocal criticism of Trump. Stefanik has served in the House since 2015 and represents New York's 21st Congressional District, which covers upstate New York on the border of Vermont and Canada.

Any appointment by Trump that leads to House vacancies could prove problematic for House Republicans. Even if they could retain control of the lower house, an election outcome that NBC News has not yet announced, their margin will be slim, and they struggled throughout the last Congress to maintain effective control of the body with few votes in reserve.

Garrett Haake

Rebecca Shabad

Jake Traylor contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-chooses-rep-elise-stefanik-serve-us-ambassador-united-nations-rcna179558 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos