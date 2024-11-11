UK public sector payouts overtake private sector for first time in four years | public sector salaries





Payouts for public sector workers in the UK will overtake those in the private sector for the first time in four years, a report has revealed, amid growing business concerns about the government's tax plans.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) said there was a growing gap in the outlook for jobs and wages after the October Budget confirmed wages for public sector workers rose above inflation and taxes on employment rose.

The report said businesses are facing rising costs that could act as a barrier to growth and force employers to offer lower wage increases. The public sector is starting to benefit from higher wages after years of restraint.

James Cockett, CIPD's chief labor market economist, said this would help support the provision of the NHS and other key public services in the short term.

Unlike the public sector, expected private sector benefit payments are at a standstill and are likely to face downward pressure from higher employer national insurance premiums and the national minimum wage increase announced in the Budget.

Labor has faced a backlash from large employers after Rachel Reeves announced an increase in employer NICs as one of the biggest tax rise measures. The Prime Minister also announced that the National Living Wage would rise by 6.7% to $12.21 per hour in April.

Last week Asda and Sainsburys said the tax rise would cost them $100 million and $140 million respectively. They have warned that these costs could be passed on in the form of higher prices, with Tesco reportedly set to increase its NI bill by 1 billion this parliament.

The Bank of England said the budget would push inflation to its peak next year while also boosting economic growth.

It said an increase in employer NICs would have an impact, but estimated the impact to be small.

According to the CIPD, public sector pay expectations have risen from the lowest median annual growth rate (2.5%) to the highest (4%) in just one quarter, with a further 5% expected to be paid over the next three months.

By contrast, overall and private sector payrolls over the next three and 12 months are expected to be 3%.

In one of Labor's first bills in office, it accepted the independent public sector pay review body's recommendation of 4.75% to 6%.

The Treasury said this decision was not taken lightly by the government and was focused on improving public sector productivity.

Additionally, in the Budget we set a productivity, efficiency and savings target of 2% to increase public sector productivity and are investing more than £2 billion in NHS technology and digital to run essential services and drive improvements in NHS productivity.

Wage growth rates in the public sector generally lag behind those in the private sector. The latest increases follow years of austerity and real pay cuts, which have created a crisis in recruiting and retaining staff in the public sector.

