



Ranking Movie (distributor) 3-day gross (November 1-3) Total gross to date 1st week. Paddington In Peru (Studiocanal) 9.7m 9.7m 1 2. Red One (Warner Bros) 2m 2.4m 1 3. Heretic (EFD) ) 1m 3.8m 2 4. Venom: The Last Dance (Sony) 965,026 11m 3 5. Wild Robot (Universal) 664,667 12.7, 4

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.29

Studiocanals PaddingtonIn Peru gave the UK-Ireland box office a boost with an opening weekend of $9.7 million.

The total number of movie theaters is 732, with an average location of 13,201. The 9.7m figure is the largest opening record in Studio Canal history, surpassing Paddington 2 (8.3m) in 2017 and Paddington (5.1m) in 2014.

This is the third largest release in 2024, following Deadpool & Wolverine (12.6m) and Inside Out 2 (11.3m).

According to Studiocanal, it is the biggest opening of the year for a British-produced film and the sixth-biggest opening of the past decade. This is 2021 <노 타임 투 다이>(21m) It is also the largest opening for a British film since then.

Paddington In Peru's opening is ahead of comparable family films Despicable Me 4 (8.9m), Wonka (8.9m) and Mary Poppins Returns (8.2m).

The strong start is good news for British and Irish exhibitors, who have had recent difficulties in both October and 2024, following last year's results. There are also concerns about higher taxes and higher wages.

Although eclipsed by Peru's Paddington, the Amazon Studios Christmas action comedy Red One, released by Warner Bros, pulled in a respectable 2 million for an average of 3,581 from 556 theaters. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, garnered 2.4 million viewers including the trailer, and plans to extend its screening period through the festival period.

Heretic, a thriller starring Hugh Grant, fell just 35% during its second weekend, dropping 1 million to 3.8 million at Entertainment Film Distributors.

Previous number one Venom: The Last Dance added 965,026 in its third weekend, with Sony down 55.5% in its final timeout. The third title in the Venom series will reach up to 11m, but will likely end at 20.2m for 2018's Venom and 18.1m for 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Wild Robot leads Universals' slate, adding 664,667 viewers in its fourth weekend in theaters, down 70%. Dreamworks Animation delivers performance worthy of the original title, reaching up to 12.7m.

Paddington In Peru made up 56% of the second highest-grossing weekend to date, bringing a significant boost to its cumulative top five grosses. Prize money for the top five increased 93.7% to $14.3 million. Cinemas will be hoping that Paddington and Gladiator II can work together for bigger numbers next weekend.

Little things add up to big scores.

Irish drama Small Things Like This recorded a respectable second session, down 25% to 657,151. The Cillian Murphy star has now grown up to 2.2 million viewers in just two weekends at Lionsgate.

Smile 2 added 310,000 in its fourth weekend, down 48.3%, outpacing Paramount. It reaches a maximum of 6.1m, and is now falling behind the speed needed to catch the first film of 11.7m in 2022.

In Peru, with Paddington dominating the market, Sean Bakers Anora had one of the better holds, down 37% at 240,719. The awards contender surpassed one million in its second weekend in UK-Ireland cinemas, taking nearly 1.1 million in the process, making it Baker's highest-grossing film, beating 2017's The Florida Project (946,521).

Indian comedy horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added 158,007 in its second weekend and was released by Bakrania Media on behalf of AA Films UK. The film currently has 708,718 units and has an outside chance of becoming the latest Bollywood title to break the 1m barrier.

Clint Eastwoods Juror #2 added 134,661 in its second session, down 57.9% for a total of 334,827.

Pharrell Williams The Lego Movie Piece By Piece opened with 117,882 units in 349 theaters for Universal, averaging 340 locations. Including the trailer, the film has 186,978.

Indian action title Singham Again added 109,806 in its second session, taking Moviegoers Entertainment's total views to 610,821.

Animation Transformers One added 85,000 in its fifth weekend, down 78.1% for Paramount and up to 4.5 million.

The seventh art distribution exhibition On Screen: The Poet and Lovers by Van Gogh recorded 52,272 points over the weekend, and has already reached 102,580 points on the day of the event on 6 November. The film has 180,945 views and no reports have been received yet and additional screenings are booked in the coming weeks.

A remastered version of Kathryn Bigelow's surf thriller Point Break took 51,331 for BFI distribution, a respectable number for an average re-release in 841 locations. The film has 51,880 including previews, up to 4m for the original, which was released in 1991 on Fox.

With Paddington In Peru leading the way, Studiocanal brought the Donald Trump film The Apprentice to cinemas, adding 46,221 in its fourth weekend, down 75.3% to 2.2 million.

Breakthrough low-budget horror hit Terrifier 3 added 40,145 in its fifth weekend, extending its record as Signature Entertainment's highest-grossing film of all time with a total of 3.3 million viewers.

The Japanese animation Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom opened with 38,245 for Sony, with a location average of 209.

Andrea Arnolds Bird opened with 36,000 on 61 sites for Mubi, with a site average of 590. At 138,000, including previews, it was smaller than the openings of previous Arnold films, including American Honey (176,072) and Wuthering Heights (156,931).

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice still in theaters after 10 weekends Beetlejuice added 32,586 for Warner Bros. and is the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year, up to $26.3 million.

Pedro Almodovars The Room Next Door slumped 74.3% during its third weekend, while the Warner Bros awards contender added 28,607 to 672,911.

Coralie Fargeats The Substance added 28,000 units in its eighth session, taking it to £3.8m and extending its position as Mubis' highest-grossing film in the UK and Ireland.

Universals Despicable Me 4, still in theaters after 18 weekends, added 18,710 units in its latest session, making it the highest-grossing film in the Minions/Despicable Me franchise with $48.1 million.

Last week's third-most Bifa-nominated film, The Outrun starring Saoirse Ronan, added 12,314 entries in its seventh weekend at Studiocanal cinemas for a total of 2.3 million.

After just six weekends in theaters, Warner Bros Joker: Folie Deux is nearing completion of its run in 8,215 theaters for a total of 10.3 million. Once considered a key title at the fall box office, it now ends below 2024 releases including Back to Black (12.3m), The Fall Guy (12.3m) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (12.1m).

Warner Bros. Animation Buffalo Kids added 5,591 viewers in its fifth week of release, reaching a maximum of 598,540 viewers.

Sky Cinemas Lee, starring Kate Winslet, added 5,242 theaters for a total of 4.4 million viewers in its ninth weekend on Studiocanal.

