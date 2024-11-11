



The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a ceremony commemorating the 106th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice in Paris tomorrow. [Monday 11th November]

It comes as more than 10 million units were released to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day next year.

The Prime Minister will mark Armistice Day in Paris on Monday, becoming the first British leader to do so since World War II.

At President Macron's personal invitation, the Prime Minister will join French and British veterans and the public in paying tribute to those who died in World War I and those who fought in subsequent wars.

Their legacy will be remembered at events across the UK next year on May 8 – the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe – and on August 15, the day the Second World War ended in Japan.

The national commemoration will pay tribute to the tens of thousands of soldiers from across Britain and the Commonwealth who served on all fronts in World War II.

Prime Minister's attendance tomorrow [Monday] The morning's commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 symbolizes the close and enduring friendship between Britain and France.

The Prime Minister, along with President Macron, plans to lay a wreath at the War Memorial of Korea near the Champs Elysees and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Arc de Triomphe, a national symbol of France, who died in World War I.

This event, in which the British Fusiliers participate, is held at the end of the year to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Codiale Agreement and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of France.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

I am honored to stand with President Macron in Paris to commemorate the soldiers of World War I who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today.

These events are critical to ensuring that the memories of millions of young soldiers, sailors and aviators continue on for generations to come.

That is why this government will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day next year by bringing people together to create a moment of national reflection, strengthening community spirit and solidarity, and continuing its commitment to remembering the fallen.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Prime Minister will host veterans, defense charities and British troops in the French system at the ambassador's residence to thank them for their service.

He will hear first-hand how the Treaty of House of Lancaster is building closer friendships and deepening interoperability between British and French soldiers now and into the future.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with President Macron prior to the bilateral summit. The leaders will reflect on the close ties between the two countries, which were formed and strengthened through the sacrifices of British and French soldiers on the front lines during World War I and World War II. The leaders are expected to continue discussing key foreign policy issues, including: Russia's continued barbaric invasion of Ukraine and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He will also meet with France's new Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The brief meeting ahead of the ceremony will be the first between the two prime ministers since Barnier became French prime minister.

Preparations for Britain's commemorations for next year have already begun, and the Government is working closely with the Royal British Legion and veterans' representatives to bring the country together at a moment of national reflection, strengthen community spirit and promote unity. Supports growth.

