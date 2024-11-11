US House Results: What to Expect as Republicans Control Congress | 2024 US Election News





EXPLANER

Republicans are poised to win the House after securing a majority in the Senate to bolster Trump's legislative agenda.

Republicans are just four seats short of a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives as they aim to gain considerable power in Congress to strengthen Donald Trump's hand in the White House.

Here's what things could look like after Trump won the presidency in last week's election and his Republican Party flipped control of the Senate, ending four years of Democratic leadership in the upper chamber.

How many seats do Republicans need to win the House?

Republicans need four more seats to take control of the 435-seat House of Representatives.

The party that wins at least 218 seats wins a majority in the House. So far, Republicans have won 214 seats while Democrats have won 203.

All House seats were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Representatives in the House are elected for a two-year term.

Which House races have not yet been called?

Eighteen House races have yet to be announced as of 4 a.m. Monday on the US east coast (0900 GMT).

Republicans lead the vote count in eight of these elections, while Democrats lead in 10. Even if Democrats won 10 seats, their seat total would be 213, five short of a majority.

In the 22nd Congressional District, in the southern part of California's Central Valley, Republicans lead by 7.2 percentage points after 76.6 percent of the results were in, according to the Associated Press.

Which party has controlled the House in recent US history?

Republicans have held the majority in the House since 2022.

Republicans have largely controlled the House for the past three decades. Democrats have only won the House four times since 1994: in 2006, 2008, 2018 and 2020.

Here is a recent history of House election results:

2022: Republicans won 222 seats in the House, compared to 213 for Democrats. 2020: Democrats controlled the chamber with 222 seats, compared to 213 seats for Republicans. 2018: Democrats are in the majority with 235 seats. The Republicans held 199 seats. 2016: Although Republicans lost a few seats, they still held the majority with 241 seats, while Democrats held 194. 2014: Republicans held the majority with 247 seats, compared to 188 for Democrats. (Al Jazeera) What power does the House have?

The House is responsible for creating and passing federal legislation. The chamber has exclusively the power to:

Initiate revenue bills Impeach federal officials Elect the president in the event of a tie in the electoral college

To pass a bill and send it to the president for signing, both the House and Senate must pass the same bill by a majority.

If the president vetoes the bill, the House and Senate can vote again, but they need a two-thirds majority to override the veto.

What does a Republican trio mean for the United States?

Trump's victory, coupled with Republican majorities in both houses of Congress, could mean Trump could easily enact his legislative agenda.

In recent years, U.S. presidents have had difficulty passing legislation because they have narrow majorities in Congress, the other party controls Congress, or control of Congress is split between Democrats and Republicans.

We've seen this happen under President Joe Biden's administration. During the first two years of his four-year term, his Democratic Party narrowly controlled both houses of Congress, and during the second half, Republicans regained control of the House.

As a result, in May, Republicans blocked a bill that would have made major changes to immigration law. In June, Republicans blocked a bill introduced by Democrats that would have guaranteed women access to contraceptives.

Several times during the first half of Biden's term, some of his legislative proposals were blocked by the Senate. This was despite the fact that the Democrats held the majority in the Senate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/11/us-house-results-what-to-expect-as-republicans-eye-control-of-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos