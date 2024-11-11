British universities are bracing for a financial crisis as international students leave due to Brexit and visa pressures





British universities are some of the most prestigious in the world, but visa restrictions are currently reducing the number of international students, taking a huge toll on their finances.

These restrictions compound the problems created by Britain's departure from the European Union four years ago.

In 2022, nearly 760,000 international students were enrolled in UK universities, making the UK the second most popular university in this highly competitive market, after the US.

Most come from India, followed by China and Nigeria.

However, the number of student visas fell by 5% last year. The number of student visa applications from July to September decreased by 16% compared to the same period last year.

This decline is a major concern for higher education institutions as foreign students pay significantly more tuition fees than their British counterparts.

Leo Xui, 20, from China, started studying population and health sciences at University College London in September.

It's good for my career, he said about registering abroad. Thinking in advance about when he will return to China, he added, “I will be applying to foreign companies.”

His tuition fee for the academic year is 31,000 (37,200 euros). British students attending UK universities have paid up to $9,250 since 2017.

The Labor government, elected in the summer, announced last week that seats would be increased to 9,535 from next year, a move welcomed by universities who have been demanding an increase for years.

Universities UK (UUK), which represents 141 UK higher education institutions, warned at a conference in September that funding per student was at its lowest level since 2004.

It is estimated that the $9,250 fee is worth less than $6,000 due to inflation, causing a deficit in education and research.

crunch

UUK chief executive Sally Mapstone told the conference that the crisis was felt by all of us.

Universities have accepted more foreign students to fill budget gaps, and many are financially dependent on them.

Foreign students make up more than half of the students at the University of Arts London and Cranfield University, a science and engineering institution just north of the British capital, according to a parliamentary report.

The Financial Times reported earlier this year that some universities, including York, have lowered their admissions standards to attract more students from overseas.

But the previous Conservative government, ousted in July, complicated work for universities by imposing restrictions on student visas to reduce record levels of regular migration.

It banned foreign students from bringing their families with them, with a few exceptions, and banned them from switching to work visas while studying.

According to official statistics, the number of overseas applicants in the first four months of 2024 was 30,000 fewer than in the same period in 2023.

These stark figures confirm our concerns that changes under the previous government have made England a less attractive research destination, said Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute.

overseas campus

Ian Dunn, principal of Coventry University, where more than a third of the 30,000 students are from overseas, said the Conservatives' claims were devastating.

Universities have already been affected by Brexit.

There were 4,400 students from the European Union. Now it's probably around 10% of that, he said, adding that the situation is difficult.

A lecturer at another British university told AFP that teaching positions and courses had been cut.

“Our crisis has worsened dramatically as the number of international students declines,” she said, not authorized to speak to the media.

Some prefer to go to Canada, Australia or the Netherlands, where classes are taught in English, she added.

Coventry University may have found the answer by partnering with overseas institutions to open campuses in several countries, including Egypt, Morocco, India and China.

Students who complete their studies may never have set foot in the UK, but they still obtain degrees from Coventry University, Dunn said.

