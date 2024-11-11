US FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Novavax's COVID-19-Flu Combination Phase 3 Trial and Standalone Flu Phase 3 Trial





GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M adjuvant, today announced that the Food and U.S. Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical hold on Novavax's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and treatment stand-alone flu vaccine candidates. The FDA authorized the company to begin recruiting the planned Phase 3 trial after determining that Novavax had satisfactorily resolved all clinical hold issues. Novavax will work with clinical trial investigators and other partners to resume trial activities as quickly as possible.

“We thank the FDA for their partnership and careful consideration of the additional information provided as part of our response,” said Robert Walker, MD, chief medical officer of Novavax. “The information provided to the FDA supported our assessment that the serious adverse event was not related to our vaccine. We plan to begin our Phase 3 trial as soon as possible.”

The clinical suspension announced on October 16, 2024 follows a spontaneous report of a serious adverse event in a participant who received the investigational CIC vaccine as part of a phase 2 trial completed in 2023. The FDA had requested additional information on this event, initially reported as motor neuropathy. Additional information included a change in the event term to amytrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease not known to be immune-mediated or associated with vaccination, which in this event was assessed as unrelated to vaccination.

About NovavaxNovavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA, offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to improve response immune. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes its CIC and standalone influenza vaccine candidates. Additionally, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine from the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Forward-Looking StatementsThe statements contained herein relating to the timing of the initiation of the Phase 3 trial for Novavax's CIC and standalone influenza vaccine candidate are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges in meeting, alone or with partners, various safety, effectiveness and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and validation of tests, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on Novavax's ability to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges or delays in clinical trials, including recruitment of trial participants; delays or difficulties in manufacturing, distribution or export; Exclusive dependence of Novavax on Serum Institute of IndiaPvt. Ltd. for co-formulation and filling and the impact of any delay or interruption of their operations on the delivery of customer orders; and other risk factors identified in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Novavax’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place significant reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We encourage you to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed above. Investors, potential investors and others should pay particular attention to these risks and uncertainties.

