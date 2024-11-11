British trial to evaluate whether red grape chemicals can prevent bowel cancer | cancer research





Red wine was once known for its health benefits, which can protect your heart and even extend your lifespan. But scientists have debunked this claim and believe that at least one red wine component, a compound called resveratrol, may have real health benefits.

A trial launched this week will evaluate whether low doses of the chemical, which is also found in red grapes, blueberries and peanuts, can help prevent bowel cancer. The study, one of the largest drug tests to date for cancer prevention, will recruit patients at risk for the disease.

With the Colo-Prevent trial, we have undertaken a unique experiment to find out how a drug can prevent the growth of intestinal polyps, said Professor Karen Brown, a cancer researcher at the University of Leicester and the trial's principal investigator. This experiment could have big implications for how to prevent colon cancer in people who are most likely to develop it as they age.

The experiments build on more than a decade of research in Brown's lab, which previously found that purified resveratrol could slow tumor growth in mice and reach the intestines undigested.

The trial is recruiting people aged 50 to 73 who took part in the NHS Bowel Screening Program and were found to have intestinal polyps, small growths that are usually not serious but can develop into cancer if left untreated. Patients will have their polyps removed and will receive either aspirin alone or a combination of aspirin and metformin (a diabetes medication) daily for three years for this trial.

Others will take purified resveratrol or a placebo for a year as part of a substudy. Drinking red wine does not prevent cancer, and alcohol is a known cause of cancer.

All patients will undergo a colonoscopy to determine whether polyps have begun to grow again. If the trial is successful, all of the treatments tested could be offered to people on the NHS Bowel Screening Program to help reduce the risk of intestinal polyps forming and thereby reduce the risk of bowel cancer in the future.

David Trusler, 66, of Market Harborough, Leicestershire, was one of the first patients to take part in the Colo-Prevent trial and said he did so for his father, who died from bowel cancer when Trusler was a teenager.

Trusler was successfully treated for prostate cancer 11 years ago and has been participating in a colorectal cancer monitoring program ever since. Last June, abnormal results came out.

His first thought was, 'Oh, not again,' he said. I was really nervous about what they would find.

Doctors found no cancer, but later discovered two polyps that could become cancerous. Trusler said he is participating in this clinical trial for his father's sake, to provide future generations with a treatment his father never experienced.

Brown said there are effective ways to reduce bowel cancer through lifestyle changes, including quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, drinking less alcohol, and eating less red and processed meat. She added: Testing has made great strides in detecting bowel cancer in people most at risk. But to further improve outcomes, we must first prevent more bowel cancers from developing.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with around 44,000 people diagnosed with it each year, and the second most common cause of cancer death.

Dr Iain Foulkes, Executive Director of Research and Innovation at Cancer Research UK, said: “This experiment opens the door to a new era of cancer research in which cutting-edge science will make it much easier to prevent cancer. Insights from clinical trials will change the way we think about cancer prevention and give more people the opportunity to live longer, better lives without the fear of cancer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/nov/11/uk-trial-red-grape-chemical-prevent-bowel-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos