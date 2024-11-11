The United States has a cloned sheep smuggling problem





In September, a Montana man was sentenced to six months in prison after tampering with a clone of one of the world's largest species of sheep. Court documents allege that Arthur Schubarth trafficked body parts of a near-endangered Marco Polo argali sheep to the United States from Kyrgyzstan and that in 2015 he contracted with a laboratory to create a cloned sheep which he then named Montana Mountain King (MMK). Later, according to the documents, Schubarth used MMK's sperm to impregnate the ewes, then sold his offspring, each carrying genetics from Marco Polo's argali, to people involved in big game hunting.

It's a weird case. This is likely only the second time an American has been prosecuted for a wildlife crime involving animal cloning. (In 2011, a man was fined $1.5 million and ordered to return contraband deer as well as nearly $1 million worth of deer semen that investigators believed he had intent to use to clone white-tailed deer in a case involving the illegal purchase and transportation of deer.)

There is another strange element to Schubarth's story: potentially dozens of MMK's descendants could now be on the loose in the United States. Those sheep that contain MMK genetics are defined as contraband in the handful of plea agreements signed by men who allegedly bought sheep from Schubarth or transported ewes to his Montana ranch to be impregnated. What is unclear is how many sheep are on the loose and what exactly happened to them.

However, legal documents offer some clues. A court filing in the case against Schubarth alleges that in November 2018, a person transported 26 sheep to the Schubarth ranch in Montana to be inseminated with MMK sperm, and that a year later, the same person transported 48 other sheep. In July 2020, according to the same document, two other people transported 43 more sheep to the Schubarth ranch. This represents at least several dozen sheep that could have carried KMC offspring, and each of them could have had multiple lambs.

The same document also alleges that one of MMK's descendants was transported from Minnesota to Schubarth's ranch in Montana in May 2019. Then, in July 2020, Schubarth agreed to sell 11 of MMK's grandchildren for a total of $13,200 and one of MMK's children, a sheep named Montana. Black magic, for $10,000. It is also alleged that Schubarth sold another Marco Polo hybrid sheep to a man living in South Dakota.

At least one sheep is found: MMK himself. The sheep were initially taken to a Zoological Association of America-accredited facility in Oregon, says Christina Meister of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) public affairs office. On October 2, MMK flew across the country to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, where he will be housed long-term. MMK is expected to be on display at the zoo in mid-November, Meister said. (The USFWS declined to answer further questions posed by WIRED.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/the-us-has-a-cloned-sheep-contraband-problem-montana-mountain-king/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos