The Taurus meteor shower will peak across the UK – when and how to see it | uk news





The meteor shower will reach its peak over the next two nights, giving people in the UK the opportunity to enjoy the spectacular event with the naked eye.

The Northern Taurids are active from October to early December, but are expected to produce very bright meteors this week.

Experts say the astronomical event produces about five meteors every hour, but the ones that do occur in the sky are worth the wait because of their intensity.

Forecasters expect the weather to be “dry and clear for most of the time.” However, in some areas there is a risk of having to wait for the clouds to clear.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

The same shower of Southern Taurids peaked in early November and has been active since September.

The north and south streams become visible to stargazers as Earth passes through the cloud of ice and dust left behind by Comet Encke as the comet passes through our solar system.

Taurids are described as “very slow” because they move through the sky at 17 miles per second, or 65,000 miles per hour.

They are also spread out, allowing the shower to be visible for a longer period of time as Earth passes through the comet's debris, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Debris flows are composed of ice and rock and produce bright mineral deposits as “debris” burns in the atmosphere.

How to Observe Northern Taurids

The best time for stargazers to see the shower is around midnight.

You can enjoy the event with the naked eye, and it is recommended to watch it in a place with less light pollution and no horizon.

You should allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness and then try to look at the widest area of ​​sky possible.

Sky News weather producer Christopher England said most areas should be able to enjoy the sight.

“Fortunately for meteor watchers, it will look dry and clear for most of tonight, but the fog will thicken later,” he said.

“Eastern England will be more cloudy at times, with showers possible in the extreme south-east.

“But there will be a nice break in the cloud.

“Southern England and north-west Scotland will be much cloudier tomorrow night, but central areas are still expected to see extended periods of clear weather.”

