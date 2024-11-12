'We will not allow sporting events to be hijacked': UK government responds to Israel





Fighting broke out in Amsterdam on Thursday night. Photo: Getty

The British government said it “will not allow cultural and sporting events to be disrupted” after Israel warned its citizens to stay away from events in the UK.

Netanyahu claims attacks against Israelis are being planned in the Netherlands, Britain, France and Belgium following clashes in Amsterdam last week.

Emergency measures were taken in Amsterdam after a 'hit and run' attack on Israeli soccer fans, who destroyed flags and sang anti-Arab songs, left five people injured and 62 arrested.

Fans were attacked on the streets of Amsterdam after the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday night.

In Amsterdam and the southern suburb of Amstelveen, police may conduct additional searches, and officials have temporarily banned protests and the wearing of face coverings. Buildings that could be targets of violent protesters will also be protected under emergency measures.

In this image taken from video, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters walk towards police lines near the Amsterdam soccer stadium, with a police van driving in the background. Photo: Alami

The violence occurred despite Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema banning pro-Palestinian protests near the soccer stadium, fearing clashes could break out.

Israel's National Security Council claimed on Sunday that pro-Palestinian groups were calling for further attacks against Israelis and Jews in several European cities, including the UK, “under the pretext of demonstrations and protests.”

“Over the past few days, there have been calls among pro-Palestinian/terrorist advocacy groups to use mass gatherings (sports and cultural events) to harm Israelis and Jews under the guise of demonstrations and protests,” the statement said. Maximize damage and media coverage.

“Additionally, preparations to harm Israelis have been confirmed in several European cities, including Brussels (Belgium), major cities in the UK, Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Paris (France – around the upcoming Israeli national team match on November 14).” .”

Israeli soccer fans attacked by rioters in Amsterdam

In response, the British government said police and security services were working “to ensure the safety of all communities in this country”.

A government spokesman said: “Anti-Semitism has no place in our streets and we will not allow cultural and sporting events to be hijacked by those seeking to incite hatred.”

“Those pushing this poison, both offline and online, will face the full force of the law.

“Police and security services remain committed to ensuring the safety of all communities in this country.”

At a press conference on Friday, Mr. Halsema said the city was looking back on “black nights and dark days.”

She said that after the game anti-Semitic “criminals” attacked Jewish visitors.

Men on scooters were seen conducting “hit-and-runs” looking for Maccabi supporters.

She said there had been “no specific threats prior to this game” but that she had been instructed to take steps to ensure the event proceeded “as calmly as possible.”

Dozens of people were arrested in Dam Square following banned protests. Photo: Getty

During this process, 62 people were arrested and 10 are still detained. This group includes an adult and two minors.

Other people arrested overnight were fined for throwing fireworks or possessing knives.

Emergency measures were subsequently put in place across the city.

A 'red zone' was designated for police to conduct searches, and protests and the wearing of face coverings were banned.

Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said it was “very difficult” for his forces to stop the violence.

Officers decided to 'round up' the Maccabee supporters and take them to a hotel in a coach to 'protect them', he said.

Meanwhile, he said Maccabee supporters attacked a taxi and set a Palestinian flag on fire.

